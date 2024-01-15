Rihanna went on a romantic trip to Venice for her birthday!

Rihanna and her darling love each other so much! They decided to take a romantic trip to Venice to celebrate the singer’s 36th birthday!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still in love. They become more romantic than ever by going on a romantic trip to Venice on any special occasion. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

an ideal family

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have everything to be happy! With their two boys, they live a perfect life. star takes care to reveal something moments on his network,

Although The rapper remains very discreet , rihanna tells that he is a perfect father, He would never have expected better. She speaks of a “great, patient and loving” father. And she even admits that her kids love hanging out with A$AP Rocky.

Eh yes! his two sons are even closer Of his dearly beloved father. To Rihanna, A$AP Rocky is an ideal man who was able to put aside his legal concerns and focus on his family. “As a father I loved him in a different way. , She says.

“It’s major, it’s exciting. It’s just like, “Wow! What a leader, what a wonderful, patient and loving father. , As a reminder, it was continued to attack with a weapon,

Rihanna is there too very proud of my eldest son, “He had a lot of difficulty in the beginning, but he loves his younger brother. Every time he thinks we’re not looking, he comes and touches her.”

, If the child cries, he hold hands, He’ll wake up in the morning and say, “Baby, baby, baby.” It took a while, but he got there and I’m proud of him.“, she told our colleagues from “Entertainment”.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky step out for Valentine’s Day❤️🌹🥹 (via @Caesar.Restaurant, Noorsud/IG) pic.twitter.com/4uE5jNRHON – MuchMusic (@Much) 15 February 2024

Rihanna goes on a romantic trip with her beloved

As you can see in the photo above, Rihanna and A$AP are rocky there’s still a lot of love, On the occasion of Saint-Valentin’s Day, they therefore make it bigger,

a very romantic dinner Caesar’s Restaurant in Paris, with lots of love and roses… and they don’t stop there! This Wednesday, February 21, the couple was spotted in Venice. It’s an opportunity for Rihanna to celebrate her 36th birthday.

She wanted to celebrate it in a very romantic city. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were photographed while riding a vaporetto on the Grand Canal. At that exact moment, love was real.

So A$AP Rocky and Rihanna kissed in front of italians, He then visited a glass factory on the island of Murano. So they prove that their love is stronger than anything! Since the beginning of 2024, they have never left each other!

In January, he also met Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron at the Elysee. Then she created a sensation during the Dior Haute Couture fashion show. a$ap rocky and rihanna so store the exhaustTaking care to display their beautiful collusion in the light of day.

Family feels like in heaven , A while ago, the rapper also announced some big news… so RiRi will be working on her future album. Very good news isn’t it!