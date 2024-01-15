Rihanna, Zuckerberg, Bill Gates… distinguished guests at the wedding party of Asia’s richest man

PEOPLE – Rihanna is set to lead the entertainment, performing publicly for the first time since last year’s Superbowl

Pop star Rihanna, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump, some of the world’s most influential people, are in India on Friday, having been invited to the lavish wedding ceremony hosted by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani along with his son.

Photos released by Indian media confirm the arrival of Rihanna, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan as well as Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former US President Donald Trump, in Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat. .

9 million dollars for one Rihanna concert

R&B star Rihanna, who gave birth to her second child in August, is expected to preside over the entertainment, which will be her first public performance since last year’s Superbowl, local media reports.

According to India Today, the Barbados singer was offered a fee of $9 million to participate in the event. Bosses of big international companies, Bollywood stars and politicians are also expected to attend the festival organized by Mukesh Ambani. Illusionist David Blaine and Bollywood star Diljit Dosanjh will perform for special guests.(…) Read more at 20 minutes

