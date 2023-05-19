RimWorld PC Game Full Latest Version Free Download

about this game

RimWorld is a sci-fi colony sim powered using an astute AI storyteller. Inspired by Dwarf Fortress, Firefly and Dune.

RimWorld is a story generator. Designed to co-author a tragic and twisted triumphant story of imprisoned pirates, desperate colonists, starvation and survival. It works by controlling the “random” events the world throws at you. Every Thunderstorm, Pirate Raid, and Traveling Salesman are cards that appear in the story with the help of an AI Storyteller. There are several storytellers to choose from. Randy Random does crazy things, Cassandra Classic gets more and more jittery, and Phoebe Chillax likes to unwind.

Colonists are not professional settlers. They are survivors of a crash-landing from a passenger ship destroyed in orbit. You can appear like an aristocrat, an accountant, or a housewife. You’ll accumulate more colonists by capturing them in battle and turning them on your side, shopping for them from slave buyers, or accepting refugees. So your colony will generally have a motley crew.

