Riot and Che Lingo present “Rules”, the anthem of MSI 2023

The counter is already going down and every day we get even closer to the «zero hour» which will give us the official start of the first great international competition of Lol in this 2023: the Mid-Season Invitational (M: YES). The contest that is going to take place in London little by little begins to cross out all the free places for the teams, today it only remains to define who will be the second team that represents the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) and the representative of the Vietnamese league who we will meet next Sunday.

However, among the announcements to be defined was an unknown, «When will we know the official song of this MSI?», Well, the answer is already here. Just moments ago, Riot Music public «Rules», the anthem of M: YES 2023. This piece has as main character Che Lingo, a 28 year old London rapper and on the song Rules He talks about the path that these young promises have had to go through to become the «Kings of the game«.

This hymn will sound constantly from Tuesday 2 to Sunday 21 May and right now it can be heard both on the youtube channel of League of Legends as in its version in Spotify

An Important Warning to Content Creators

Minutes after the song was published on all possible channels, the rioter swimbananas who is the main manager influencers in North America commented and warned all content creators to be careful about the anthem of the M: YES. Because even though you have the League Partner you might as well drop a ban by copyright of Rules. You should be careful if you want to listen to this new song from Riot Music and che lingo together with your viewers live.

Creators ‼️

Wanted to warn you all the #MSI2023 anthem is NOT dmca safe to use for creators. Be safe! 🫡 As always for a clean link of all the safe songs by Riot: https://t.co/PD4aWaxyj4 https://t.co/57fAYPFAo5 — Mel Capperino-Garcia (@Riotswimbananas) April 21, 2023

