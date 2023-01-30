Riot announces big changes in the next League of Legends patch and rescues a champion doomed for more than two years – League of Legends

They are not the great news that the community expected League of Legends after the complaints at the beginning of the Season 13but the development team of Riot Games it is rushing to carry out as many adjustments as possible. If in the past Patch 13.1b we talked about great modifications for champions the position of shot , a gigantic package of measures has now been announced that will not move away from the bot lane. This time, they focus on their teammates from the support position. The characters more focused on initiation are benefited and among them there is a chosen one who has powerfully caught our attention.

Riot changes its mind regarding Pantheon

Many League of Legends champions can be played in multiple positions, and in most cases, there are no major issues. Nevertheless, there are some heroes that become a real problem for Riot Games. Examples are everywhere. Viego received a lot of changes after release to prevent him from being used in the mid lane due to being too powerful in mid lane and characters like Morgana, Qiyana, and Rumble being pushed out of the jungle for good. However, there is few occasions in which the company has been as blunt as with Pantheon.

A year after the rework of this hero, his use in the support position became popular and he was a particularly important selection at Worlds 2020. Beryl’s talent with the Spartan paved the way for Damwon Gaming towards the title. A situation that even made the support consider whether the skin that corresponded to him as League of Legends world champion should be dedicated to this character. The only reason why he didn’t choose it was very simple. Riot Games clarified both publicly and privately that it had no no intention of allowing Pantheon to be a viable champion in this position.

They made the decision because it was a tremendously abusive and frustrating character which, in addition, worked very well in the professional game. Since then, and although players have continued to use him, he has always been among the worst heroes in the game in that position, being unable to consistently exceed a 48% win rate. However, more than two years after disowning him, the developers have realized that he is an important piece of the long-term balance of League of Legends.



Kalista is one of the surprise supports that has appeared in the new season of League of Legends

In terms of League of Legends at the professional level, the support position has been one of the strangest throughout this beginning of the year. The sorcerers have dominated the game accompanied by other characters of attrition or atypical choices. Faker and his teammates chose Kalista support in an LCK match. Jhin, Ashe, and other alternatives have also gained traction. This situation is due to the lack of threats faced by this type of character, who have a great ability to pressure waves and get advantages through priority in the laning phase.

Riot Phreak, a company employee who is used to contextualizing the changes that come in patches, believes that the general problem is that the changes in the big durability update in the middle of last season punished the champions of ‘all more. in’ that to those of wear. In this sense, a general increase in power affecting Alistar, Braum, Nautilus, Pantheon, Pyke, Rakan, and Thresh. All of them have an initiation role, but perhaps the one that required the most justification – and that is why we have focused on it – is the aforementioned Pantheon.

Despite disowning him in the past, the newcomer to the League of Legends development team has explained that he can play an important role. “In case all the changes aren’t enough, I’ve increased the power of some of the support playable assassins so they can really harass support characters who are low health and don’t have access to shields (…) Champions like Pantheon or Pyke should be rubbing their hands together in this meta“, he began by saying.



Changes focus on increasing Pantheon’s power as a support without unbalancing him in other positions

According to the vision of this developer, the presence of these two characters should be enough to prevent the most efficient ways to play is to make sure Ashe or other similar characters. The intention is to make these types of characters not good options at a general level, but rather that they can only be used in specific situations. “If you take Ashe it should be able to kill you because you have no tools to deal with them,” he explained. In this regard, he wants Pantheon’s win rate to increase by 1.5% throughout League of Legends qualifiers by reducing the mana costs and cooldowns of Q (Comet Spear).

In this sense, the goal of Riot Games is that all the champions of this position are in a position as good as to that there are always threats. Although it has never been common in ranked matches, reserving the last pick for supports has been very important throughout the history of the professional game. In addition, the developers consider that there will not be major complications regarding the ranked because they have focused on somewhat weaker champions. For example, Leona, who has similar characteristics to other supports that increased her power, was left out of these improvements due to her having a 50.8% win rate.