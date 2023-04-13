Riot announces future plans in a video released in China

From Riot Games they prepare for all the projects they have in mind in terms of League of Legends (LoL) respects. 2023 is set to be a big year for the MOBA, at least when it comes to content. In view of the bad start of Season 13with few changes and a cinematic that never became what we all expected, from the developer they have put the batteries. They are clear that there are things that must change if they want to win back their community of players and for this very reason they launched a series of patches with big changes at the beginning of the year. After this, it’s time to get serious with the cinematics as well as with the company’s own communication with the players.

They spoke about all these news from Riot Games in a new video. On this occasion, the visual snippet has been released for the chinese community. And it seems that the developer plans to launch many more updates of this caliber in China. To date, it seems that they have three clear objectives in the medium term, something that Jeremy Lee commented «brightmoon«, Executive Producer at League of Legends.

News is coming in LoL according to a video for the Chinese community

Brightmoon is on a trip to China. During this trip, the rioter He has sent a message to the whole world. According to Jeremy, the Chinese gaming community is essential to the growth and success of League of Legends. «I want to do everything possible so that you are completely sure that we listen to you and that we are going to make the best possible juice for you.“, He said rioter.

As they point out, They are preparing an extraordinary cinematic for the beginning of the season. The developer’s idea is to make users enjoy a much more special experience. In this way, it seems that they will try to solve the big problem that arose at the beginning of the Season 13.

On the other hand, we must talk about the skins. In this case, the line ‘Porcelain‘ is the protagonist. This skin theme had a huge impact on the gaming community during the Chinese New Year. In view of this success, from Riot Games they want to bring this theme back to lifeoffering new cosmetics to its players.

Finally, Brightmoon made it clear that from Riot Games they want to be much more communicative with their players. That is why they will seek to release more videos of this caliber to try to have a closer relationship with their community.

