Riot August Reveals Lillia’s Abilities That Will Improve In Patch 13.2

The League of Legends patch 13.2 it aims to be one of the most important updates of this 2023. Riot Games is preparing to give great improvements to AD CarriesWhat buffs to mana or various items which in most cases they use. However, changes will also come to other champions outside of this role.

Among them we find lillia, a champion who has not found a fixed place on Summoner’s Rift for a long time. I arrive as one of the most balanced characters in all of League of Legends. However, their pick rate in professional games it was excessive, so from Riot Games they decided nerf her. Since then, the fawn it has never been what it was: It’s either too strong in the meta or it’s completely non-existent.

Riot August noted on stream last night the Wiwwia buffs are targeted at her P, Q, and E AP ratios as well as her E cooldown. pic.twitter.com/1eD0ERBnCR —Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) January 22, 2023

Which of Lillia’s abilities will be improved in patch 13.2?

The person in charge of revealing which skills will improve for the next version has been August Browning “Riot August”, Lead Champion Designer at Riot Games. Although he did not offer specific details, such as numbers or percentages, he did highlight which abilities will receive changes.

As he highlighted, the buffs will be directed towards an improvement to the AP damage of the Passive – Branch of Dreamsthe [Q] – Blooming Hits and the [E] – Rolling seed. Not only that, but the [E] You will also have an improvement in your cool downallowing the champion to use it on more occasions.

We will have to wait until Tuesday for the official patch notes for this 13.2 patch. Starting at 8:00 p.m. (CET) Riot Games will make available to everyone some changes that aim to be very interesting. Will Lillia be able to return to the metagame after the changes they have planned? Based on the champions currently being prioritized, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to see the champion pop Summoner’s Rift one more time.

