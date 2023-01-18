Riot confirms a new game mode for LoL in 2023

For a long time, League of Legends players have been asking for a new game mode for the title. To date there was no news about any progress in this type of content. Until now. And it is that Riot Games has confirmed that the developers are working on a game mode completely different from what we have seen so far.

This is a 2v2v2v2 game mode. It may seem confusing and we still don’t have many details, but at least we know that the company listens to its players. It is hoped that they can launch it in summer 2023 and in this game mode we will meet four teams consisting of two players who will face each other in numerous combats.

A follow-up message from Riot Brightmoon and Riot Meddler on behalf of the League team. We know we failed to deliver some stuff that really matters to you folks. We want to share some thoughts and talk about how we’re working to do better. pic.twitter.com/Br8Oi9E8dN —League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 13, 2023

Riot will launch a new game mode for LoL

It is not the only thing that they commented regarding the MOBA in terms of game modes. They also mentioned Nexus Blitz, that mode that was going to return at the end of 2022 but that, for one reason or another, never returned to the video game. For now there is no official return date either and there’s a chance we’ll never see him again in League of Legends.

The implementation of this new mode comes with a new team of game modes which has already been strengthened. Last time most of the workers in this division moved full time to the category of Teamfight Tacticsso now we may once again have a new golden age in alternative game modes.

By last, Riot Meddler confirmed that we will find ourselves before a game experience completely different from visual novels and that it will allow us to enjoy the events in a different way.

