Riot confirms that it is investigating the mistreatment of a League of Legends pro

Riot confirm the investigation around the mistreatment of a player pro of League of Legends in pc and mobile with Android and iOS in Wild Rift. Is about danny and played for Evil Geniusesprofessional team that is in the spotlight.

The developer of other titles such as Valorant has confirmed that it is already aware of these accusations towards the team and they are already working on it, as confirmed by a LCS spokesperson to Dexerto.

This person has said that the company is “aware of the allegations surrounding Evil Geniuses’ treatment of the player Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki“.

To this they have added that “in late 2022, the LCS retained an outside law firm to investigate the matter, which is ongoing and ongoing“.

But despite them”We have no further comments to make at this time.“said the spokesman. “The health, safety and privacy of our players is still our highest priority.“.

Things are not looking good for him. League of Legends Evil Geniuses teamsince they have been immersed in a storm of complaints and accusations of mistreatment of Danny.

whatever it was professional MOBA gamer he was withdrawing from his LCS-playing team in September 2022 due to mental health-related issues.

A report from the same medium detailed how in EG did not care about Danny’s physical or mental health despite the fact that several employees and players “they showed their concern” for a long time.

The article revealed that EG wouldn’t let Danny take a break, leading Danny to think about quitting the game and that they were still waiting “obtain a return on the player by selling him to another team if such an agreement could be reached“.

Through YouTube journalist Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields also denounced this case, criticizing the decision in EG not to seek a replacement for AD Carry for the playoffs knowing that the situation.

The team called up Muhammed ‘Kaori’ Hasan Şentürk to replace him in the LCS Championship, but “Kaori was already in the team, they could have done it [inscribirlo como suplente]“, said. “They decided not to. This is the key detail. They decided not to register Kaori as a substitute in the playoffs“.

The Riot logo in the background did not give a good image to this matter

“It was introduced as such [sustituto de emergencia]but it didn’t seem like it. And it made it look like Riot, the LCS, made a corrupt decision; something that I already wondered and speculated in the video.

Looks like they didn’t have to make that decision. It was not in good faith, because of this, he did not give them as such“. Thorin (in the previous tweet) added that Danny was kept on the payroll as a “make up for what happened“.

And according to another story published by Arsh Goyal a few days earlier, EG’s staff in the LCS were “woefully ill-equipped to handle mental health crises“.

Among the accusations in the article is that EG management pressured Danny to play in the LCS Summer Playoffs against Team Liquid despite not “was in condition” to compete after the traumatic series against TSM.

VIDEO Project A – Riot Games shooter presentation trailer

Nowadays Danny is a content creator for Evil Geniuses as part of the Creator Collective initiative. He himself announced it on Twitter on February 28, a few hours before Thorin published the video of him.

It also served him to deny the accusations of mistreatment and according to Goyal, Danny did not leave any statement then and only tweeted “because EG made him do it“.

But now and after many requests, Riot is finally investigating a case of mistreatment of League of Legends player pro Kyle ‘Danny’ Sakamaki.