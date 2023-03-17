Riot confirms the launch of 3 League of Legends games this 2023, all with a date and one with a Spanish aroma

February 15, 2023, 15:01 – Updated February 20, 2023, 18:28

We already discussed it last January, but the expansion of League of Legends as a universe is spectacular. Riot Games has known how to see potential to a universe that has captured a powerful community for more than a decade, and is expanding it with care and a firm hand. Today I not only know confirm the rumors of that new leaked game in January, but Riot Games confirms release window of others 2 more projects.

Future League of Legends games

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story

Genre: RPG and action

Date: Spring 2023

As we already discussed last month, the South Korean rating system included this game with Sylas as the protagonist in its database. Since then, the company has kept a low profile in terms of news and has not confirmed or denied this alleged project, but it is real and will lead us to Demacia in a 2D Action RPG.

This first game will be developed, as usual, by Riot Forge, the team in charge of this interactive expansion of the Riot Games universe, and it will arrive in spring of this year. What we know, thanks to the press release shared this morning with 3DJuegosPC, is that the project will be very focused on action while shedding light on the situation of wizards in the realm of Demacia.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

Genre: Action / Adventure

Date: Fall 2023

While we already knew about this game, Nunu and Willump’s story had no confirmed release date. We’re still without it, but Riot Games has confirmed that the game will finally arrive this fall 2023. As you already know, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is developed by the Spanish studio Tequila Works and will take us by the hand to discover where the missing mother of Nunu. wait something touching.





CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story

Genre: Platforms / Action

Date: summer 2023

Last on the list is this CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story. The game will replicate the action approach of The Mageseeker, but it will do so under the idea of ​​being a platformer. However, it seems to be the game more original of the 3, since the mechanics of the time control It will be essential to overcome the challenges. It will finally arrive summer this year.

With this, the Americans have made it clear that 2023 will not be just another year. A complete calendar where they will continue to put the MOBA to work, while, we presume, they will throw out more details of Project F and Project L, the team’s largest projects to date.