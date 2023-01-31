Riot did not want to pay the hacker who stole the League of Legends source code, but he continues to try to do business: he asks for a million euros for the data – League of Legends

In the middle of January, Riot Games suffered a computer attack that changed their plans regarding the future of League of Legends . As stated by the company, it was a data hijacking (ransomware) executed using social engineering techniques that exposed the source code of LoL and Teamfight Tactics . Now, almost a month later, a user who claims to have been the beneficiary of the attack has started an internet auction with the aim of selling the more than 70GB of code obtained. The initial bid price, hold on, is one million dollars.

A user tries to sell the source code of League of Legends

The user who claims to have the source code for League of Legends (where TFT is also found) and PACKMAN (an old anti-cheat system from the company) has used a well-known forum to bid. Everything is said, its initial price was considered too high by the rest of the members and a reduction was quickly carried out up to 700,000 dollars. As indicated by the alleged hacker, a few days ago he still had not received an offer for all the data as a whole, although he did receive many private messages and evento proposals to sell separately some of the fragments.

The supposed beneficiary of the ‘hacking’ assured that the main goal was to get the Vanguard source codethe anti-cheat system currently in operation in Valorant . Also that to do so he used an executive of the company and that was detected 36 hours after the attack began, a surprisingly short time. Fortunately, he was not able to get hold of the files for the company’s tactical shooter. This could have been more dangerous due to the increased currency of code and the usefulness of cheats in first-person shooters, especially when they are primarily focused on competition.



To run the auction, the League of Legends code file directory was attached (Image via @PlayerIGN, edited)

The last exchange of messages about this auction took place a few days ago and, since then, both the alleged hacker trying to sell the League of Legends source code and the rest of the users have remained silent. Therefore, it is unknown if a transaction has been carried out that compromises the security of the video game. Despite this, Riot Games has informed players that their personal data has not been compromised.also ensuring that they are preparing to carry out all the changes that are necessary in case the number of cheaters in their video games increases, which could be one of the negative effects of this security breach.

A change to the League of Legends patch schedule

Due to this situation, the developers of League of Legends have had to make significant changes to the patch schedule. the video game not It will return to normal until February 8 with the release of version 13.3. Until now, the developer has brought a balance update called 13.1B and soon another called 13.1C. It is important to note that these versions arrive with bugs, especially the dissonance between the descriptions of the abilities and their actual effect. This is because the introduction method of these small versions is different from the usual one and while there is room to add the changes, not to update the descriptions of all abilities with their modified effects.