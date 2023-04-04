Riot does not lose faith in the League of Legends MMO, despite the recent setback of the project

The LoL MMO is, without a doubt, the biggest project that Riot Games has in the works. The prolific developer of most successful MOBA It has many open fronts, and among them is creating an online RPG. To all the effort that this implies, we must add the departure of one of its key figures yesterday, but even so, the company seems to be more sure than ever that the title will come to fruition.

Just yesterday he was talking about how Greg Street, the producer of the League of Legends MMO, had announced his departure from the company. Alleging personal and professional reasons, the departure of the visible face and one of the leaders of the project could be a reason for worry about your health despite the fact that he shared faith in his companions. Now, the most notable figure in the study has wanted to show his support.

marc merrill (also known as Tryndamere) is the co-founder and president of Riot Games, as well as the co-creator of League of Legends itself. After thanking Greg for his work, he also wanted to talk about the state of the bigger game at hand, and with it, transmit confidence to those who had doubts about their health to date.

“We are still in early stages of development […] We still have a VERY long road before us, thank you for being patient […] We believe in this game and in the team working on it. If we treat his development as if it were a career, Greg has been a champion with an incredible team, and I know whoever takes over from him will have everything he needs to be successful going forward,” says Merrill.

After this, he took the opportunity to appeal to developers interested in creating MMOs: at Riot Games they are still looking for people for the project. A talent search confirms that the creation cycle of his ambitious online RPG is still early. Of course, it will be necessary to arm yourself with patience before receiving one of the most anticipated titles of the study.