Riot explains the harsh nerf to Yuumi in patch 13.1B

You know something is up with Yuumi when Riot Games itself sends Christmas greeting letters with a clear message: “We want to thank you, one more year, for playing our titles, going to our events, and not getting tired of asking for that we delete Yuumi“.





And yes, it can be a meme or whatever you want, but seriously: something is wrong with Yuumi. And if you don’t ask both the community that plays LoL casually, as well as the most competitive and even the rioters balancers.

The reason? A champion who it has only given problems after leaving officially, both for the design of the champion’s abilities (a support who hides and is immortal, and heals, hits and hits CC), as well as for the eternal swinging that he has suffered since it can be played.

Yuumi has been buffada, nerfed and adjusted more than 10 times (that is, 10 League of Legends patches), confirming that no, something is not right with the champion. Until the patch 13.1Bin which they have loaded it, basically.

So much has been the commotion mounted with the nerfed that even a well-known member of the Riot Games swing, Riot Phroxzon, has had to go out to explain the reasons for the nerfedleaving a headline: they want to drive away yuumi to new players.

“Yuumi is in the top 3 performing champions for new players and in the top 20 overall,” says Phroxzon, confirming that it’s something they don’t like.

“People play LoL for many reasons, and having fun with friends is one of them. For those focused on competition, playing against difficult champions is the best way to improve (…) But for those who just want to have fun, getting 0 -10 with a champion like Sona because you have been caught warding It’s not fun,” he says.





And ditch, by way of summary. “We want new players to have better ways to play with highly skilled friends, and we don’t want playing with Yuumi to be the only way to have fun being a new player.

For this, and for trying to use it less in competitive, Riot has ‘charged’ Yuumi. And we are so strict because yes, the magical cat will fall into disuse after the hard nerfssince the LoL community moves according to what the pro on duty plays.