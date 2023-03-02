Riot Games And Grid Launch A New Valorant Data Portal | #Games #Esports | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

LATAM, February 23, 2023.– Riot Games and GRID have partnered to introduce the VALORANT Data Portal (VDP), the official site for all VALORANT in-game data. The VDP is a new automated platform that provides access to detailed information from official esports matches, including access to professional scrim data.

The League of Legends esports data portal was launched in 2021 and received a lot of feedback from professional teams that used the portal. The data was also used in community “match day” events during the LoL World Championships in 2022, where the community came together to engage in hackathon-like activities. Its success year after year has laid the foundation for how official in-game data can benefit the VALORANT esports ecosystem.

As the third year of VALORANT esports kicks off, ensuring the integrity of the sport is a top priority. The VDP was created to prevent misinformation around in-game data and to provide an official source of truth. Additionally, Riot Games works closely with agencies to monitor all official matches and assess any potential violations. The data obtained from the portal allows all Riot teams and regions to access the same information and speak on the same terms.

Providing access to official data is essential to ensure the sustainability and growth of the VCT ecosystem. The creation of the VALORANT data portal together with GRID is the first step in opening up the official in-game data of the VCT to the community. We first grant access to professional VCT teams to ensure we meet the needs of VDP users, but we have plans to extend access to more teams and partners in the future.

To keep up with the latest VALORANT esports news, follow us on:

./ Twitter: @valorantlatam

./Facebook: /latamVALORANT

./ Instagram: @valorantlatam

./ Web: http://valorantesports.com

###

About Riot Games

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games around the world. In 2009, Riot released its first title, League of Legends, to global acclaim. LoL has become the world’s most popular PC game and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. LoL is entering its second decade and Riot continues to evolve the game. At the same time, it offers new experiences for players with Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot Forge and various titles in development. Also, Riot is expanding the world of Runeterra through various multimedia projects such as music, comics, board games, and the Emmy-winning animated series Arcane.

Riot, founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill and led by CEO Nicolo Laurent, is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has more than 3,000 Rioters in more than 20 offices around the world.

For more anime, manga, videogames and geek & tech news, remember to visit: MultiAnime.com.mx

Source: PR