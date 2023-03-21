Riot Games and Prime Gaming strengthen their union to get free League of Legends items

Being subscribed to Amazon Prime Gaming means that each month it is possible to download a few video games for free that you can keep forever, but another great reason to sign up for this service is that from time to time it is possible get free exclusive items from some other video game.

That is what fans of the League of Legends universe have been experiencing for a long time and now even more, because Riot Games and Prime Gaming have announced that they have strengthened their collaboration to give away capsules with rewards for this MOBA, just as it was also possible to obtain others from League of Legends: Wild Rift or Valorant, among others.

all these capsules they will be enabled once a month from this same, except for the Teamfight Tactics rewards, since these will begin to arrive from April. That said, here you have everything that you will take in exchange in each of the games:

League of Legends – One permanent random epic skin, one permanent champion, four champion shards, two Series 1 Effigy shards, 200 orange essence, 350 Riot Points, and an experience boost for 30 days.

– One permanent random epic skin, one permanent champion, four champion shards, two Series 1 Effigy shards, 200 orange essence, 350 Riot Points, and an experience boost for 30 days. League of Legends: Wild Rift : Random items between skins, emotes, poses, trinkets and recalls.

: Random items between skins, emotes, poses, trinkets and recalls. Legends of Runeterra : Tier Three Prismatic Chests, Epic Cards, and Rare Cards.

: Tier Three Prismatic Chests, Epic Cards, and Rare Cards. Teamfight Tactics : Emotes, Icons, Little Legends and Star Shards.

: Emotes, Icons, Little Legends and Star Shards. Valorant: player cards, weapon charms and sprays.

The way to claim the rewards could not be easier, since you only need to go to the Prime Gaming website to get them. The only thing that hasn’t been stated is how long this collaboration will remain active, so all of you who play any of these titles better make the most of it every month while it’s available.

