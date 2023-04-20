Riot Games announces the Virtual Pass

The game developer, Riot Gameshas announced that it is creating a virtual ticket program for its major events, with which it intends to improve the fan experience and generate income for the teams.

The project, provisionally named as VirtualPasswill be released in the 2023 League of Legends World Championship. According to Riot, the pass will have specific variants for each esports team and will feature a bundle of digital and physical products.

John Needham, President of Esports at Riot Gamesadvertised this product in a blog post in which he explained in detail his philosophy and that of Riot. He explained that the pass has been designed to offer viewers more ways to express your hobby, create a rich online viewing experience of the World Championships and support the revenue of esports teams.

He also revealed that Riot this designing the Virtual Pass so that have several specific versions for each team, that the fans can buy it and so support them financially. The specific passes for each club will include virtual and physical products of the same, as well as other features yet to be confirmed, such as possible access to professional equipment roomsChannels of exclusive chat and the possibility of interact with the players.

On the other hand, the pass will also include exclusive variants of skins for the game, battle passes for the game, exclusive content and physical items and digital of the Riot sponsors.

It is also expected to extend the pass to the league VALORANT VCT in 2024as well as create new features. These new features could include premium cameras in the game, digital collectibles and even live messages.