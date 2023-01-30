Riot Games confirms the theft of League of Legends source code

The criminals would have accessed its network of developers through a social engineering operation. The company will not negotiate with the attackers.

Riot Games confirmed that it was the victim of a computer attack. As a consequence of this action, the source codes of the League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics games were captured. However, the user information remained safe.

The attackers demanded some $10 million to remove the code from their servers and explain how they managed to break into the company’s networks. They threatened to publish the code. Cybercriminals are suspected of using a social engineering technique.

As far as we know, Riot has decided not to give in to threats.

The risk

The main problem with the release of the source code would be the possibility of developing new tools to cheat in games. Riot has acknowledged the situation and stated that since the attack its teams have been working to release patches that fix any weaknesses now exposed.

The company has also pointed out that the version of the stolen code had options in an experimental phase that will not necessarily make it to the game.

League of Legends It is an extremely popular game with a highly developed esports scene. Teamfight Tactics is a game of tactics and preparation based on the characters of LOL, with the autochess format.

Waiting

This is not the first time that a ransomware operation of this type has been carried out against a video game company. One of the most prominent cases was that of CD Project RED in 2021, with the source code of Cyberpunk 2077, Gwen Y The Witcher 3. The company chose not to deal with the criminals and the information was put up for auction. The criminals then claimed to find a buyer through other means. But it may well have happened that they did not find an interested party.

To the best of our knowledge there have been no noticeable consequences from this incident.