Riot Games, creators of League of Legends and Valorant, announce 46 layoffs as part of a shift in focus

These are not easy times for anyone, and without a doubt the video game industry is one of the most affected by the war in Ukraine, the supply crisis and the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic. This translates into layoffs, which now involve the company Riot Games.

The developer of League of Legends and Valorant He has not been spared layoffs either.. Luckily we are talking about a “small” amount, even if we take into account the proportion of the company.

Riot Games currently has more than 4,500 employees around the world. Through an official statement, the company has announced a total of 46 layoffs (via Jacob Wolf Report).

The reason is not a downsizing (the most common in these cases), but a “change of focus” at Riot Games. At the moment no more specific details have been revealed.

In the last days too up to 10,000 layoffs have been announced at Microsoftincluding Bethesda staff and the organization chart of Xbox Game Studios (such as 343 Industries), which will undoubtedly affect the Redmond company.

Riot’s shift in focus

It is a sad day for some employees of Riot Games, one of the most successful video game companies, especially in the PC Gaming scene and in eSports. Not for nothing do they have licenses as powerful as Valorant or League of Legends.

As a consequence of the difficult situation in the industry, Riot has announced that 46 employees are leaving the company after a ”change of focus” for the future.

This is one of Riot’s first staff reductions, although the goal is far from this. In fact, Riot currently has 150 open jobs..

”Riot Games has implemented strategic changes within some teams to sharpen our focus in a number of areas. With these changes, certain features were removed, affecting a total of 46 Rioters.”.

Among the 46 workers who have been laid off, we find staff from the publishing division, employees from the talent search department and, without a doubt, the most striking: There have also been layoffs in the eSports division.

It is known that Riot Games is one of the video game companies that gives the most importance to eSports. However, they ensure that they must change approach whenever necessary to give players what they ask for.

”We never make these decisions lightly and always assume that we want to retain Rioters and keep them focused on our top priorities. Although that is not always possible, it is our main objective.”.

For now there are no more details about the reason for this decision in Riot Games. The creators of League of Legends and Valorant seek a long-term business model changein the face of the imminent recession that is coming.

In the meantime, we remind you that Riot Games games arrived on Xbox Game Pass a few months ago, after their agreement with the Epic Games Store. League of Legends and Valorant are its great assets, but there are many more games that deserve a chance.