Riot Games delays the launch of its news in League Of Legends after suffering a computer attack

MADRID, 23 Jan. (Portaltic/EP) –

Riot Games has announced that it is delaying the launch of a series of new features in several of its video games –among them, League Of Legends, included in patch 13.2–, after suffering a social engineering attack.

The company has announced that as a result of this malicious campaign, its ability to deploy these updates has been affected and that in the attack the data has not been compromised of your players.

“We don’t have all the answers right now, but we wanted to let you know [el incidente] as soon as possible”, wrote the developer of titles such as Valorant in a ‘tweet’ last Friday, January 20, when he reported that his teams were “working hard to fix it.”

Then, he also indicated that this incident had affected his next battery of patches, intended for various games. One of them is League Of Legends, which modifies the release of the patch 13.2.

From their Twitter profile, those responsible for this video game also announced that their team was working on fixing this problem “to deliver the most planned and time-tested balance changes.”

At the moment, neither League Of Legends nor Riot Games have spoken again about the social engineering attack they have suffered, what has been its scope Not even if they managed to fix it.