Riot Games is creating its own Minecraft, and it’s a very special version led by two huge fans who worked very hard on the original game – Hytale

They created their own Minecraft server and now, with the help of Riot Games, they are preparing its premiere as an independent video game.

Although Riot Games’ business plan goes another way, the company also joined the current rush to buy development studios. She did, specifically, three years ago. In April 2020 it was announced that the developers of League of Legends they acquired what is known as Hypixel Studios. The news does not sound so spectacular when we say it in these terms, but there is an equally honest formula that makes it much more interesting. With this acquisition, the company specializing in games as a service threw down the gauntlet of what we have since known as “Riot Games’ Minecraft”.

Riot Games will soon have its own version of Minecraft

Hypixel Studios is in charge of the development of Hytale. A game with voxel aesthetics, that is, based on cubes, which first showed signs of life in 2018. By then it had already been in development for three years. an extraordinarily ambitious production. The purchase announcement stipulated that the launch could be ready for “some time in the year 2021.” Optimistic forecasts that, of course, were not fulfilled. In the latest status report, the developers of this Riot Games Minecraft assured that the game “will not be ready for a 2023 release.” If we start to add up, at least nine years of development will have passed before its final release arrives.

The passage of time makes it very difficult to maintain the interest of the community, but there are several reasons why Hytale is a particularly interesting game. Its creators were also responsible for launch and manage what is still one of the best known Minecraft servers. We’re talking about Hypixel, which has amassed more than 18 million unique players since 2013. At its most successful, It reached the barrier of 100,000 simultaneous users in one of its peak moments.

“I founded Hypixel out of a small one-bedroom apartment. I had no job and dropped out of college as soon as I made my first $500 from YouTube ads thanks to redstone map trailers. Then I saved up to pay developers for build the server”, explained its creator. Perhaps more curious is that he met his still senior partner “playing raids together in World of Warcraft” until they switched to Minecraft and together they discovered their love for the game and the endless possibilities it offered.





The long shadow of Minecraft

Although precious, we are going to leave the stories aside. In addition to the fame of the server where the creators of Hytale worked, there is a reason why the announcement of his independent video game has already accumulated 60 million views on YouTube. What you see in it looks spectacular and that is probably the reason for so many delays. Servers for the community were promised, many mini-games, extensive modification capacity through tools provided by the developers themselves, epic adventures, the possibility of customizing our characters and even ‘scripting’ within the game itself.

The birth of Hytale as a Minecraft server becomes apparent very quickly.

It is an abysmal number of elements that have to be prepared for the moment of its launch and, of course, leaving everything ready is not easy. Even less considering that the title has even changed its programming language throughout its development. Last summer, the creators warned that they had stopped using Java and C# to move to C++ due to the benefits it offered. To this must be added the level of demand for Riot Games . Although those responsible for League of Legends do not exercise as much authority over the game as one might imagine, one of the creators of Hytale assures that “supported the decision” to delay the title until it is fully ready.

Despite this bittersweet news, the truth is that everything seems to be going well with Hytale. This Riot Games Minecraft still has to teach us more and discover what will be the great argument for us to abandon its nickname and become a title of its own entity. Its launch is confirmed as multiplatform. In fact, one of the reasons for the change in engine and programming language was to make it easier to launch off of PC and “avoid a situation where the community is divided because of the platform you play on.”

Hytale will place a heavy emphasis on customization

It may not be during this year 2023, but at least we have yet to give Hytale a chance at launch. This will not be the first time that Riot Games has been inspired by a great video game to create its own version, but in all cases there is a great differentiating element. In addition, it is a bet that has worked very well. After all, we are talking about one of the most successful developers of the last 15 years.

