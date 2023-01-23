Riot Games Launches EMEA Champions Queue

Riot Games has revealed new changes in the competitive League of Legends ecosystem for Europe, the Middle East and Africa with the introduction of the EMEA Champions Queue (CQ)

EMEA Champions Queue will allow the LEC players already the talents from the European Regional Leagues (ERL) practice in a new competitive environment.

The opening split for the EMEA Champions Queue of LOL starts on January 24 and stretches until February 23. The matches will be played during a four hour block the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Fridayand the last hour can be chosen outside of the role.

To determine which players access, Riot Games will create an EMEA CQ Player Council, Council of players, that will feature several European League of Legends talents. Council members they will vote who accesses the CQ and they will approve new players.

Riot Games will organize the CQ through a Discord server from League of Legends owned by the publisher. It also confirms that the CQ will follow the same patch cycle as the LEC.

The EMEA Champions Queue is following in the same footsteps of creation of the North American CQ that was released in 2022. The first split of the spring season will feature prize of $40,000. The introduction of an EMEA CQ in League of Legends is one of several format changes made before the start of the 2023 season.

As a reminder, the event season kickoff mark the start of this seasonand the numerous adjustments to the MSI and Worlds formats aim to create even more competition and more content for fans.