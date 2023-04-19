Riot Games Officially Unveils Neeko Rework: All New Abilities and League of Legends Update Release Date – League of Legends

League of Legends Patch 13.9 will add the new version of Neeko to the game after eight months of waiting.

It hasn’t been long since Neeko He made it into the game until we realized he was one of the most wasted champions ever. League of Legends . However, the situation is finally about to change. After much longer work than expected, the developers have announced that The great update that all those interested in this character were waiting for is finally ready. A change almost at the height of playable rework that comes as part of the “Mid-Scope Updates” with which Riot Games It intends to renew the champions with interesting elements that are not fully exploited.

All the changes in the Neeko rework

Unlike other updates of this style, the small playable rework of Neeko does not introduce major changes to how skills work. However, it does make very noticeable improvements to the kit as a whole. These focus on his passive, which has been completely revamped, and his ultimate. In the case of his ‘ultimate’ the adjustment is particularly useful and will help make it much easier to hit enemies.

Passive – Innate Charm

When Neeko spends two seconds near non-epic monsters, allied minions, traps, or jungle plants, she channels their energy. After this, he can click the bar on his passive to become that unit. He can also click on the cross to cancel the stored energy. You can only accumulate energy from one unit.

Neeko’s transformation no longer undoes when taking damage. Only, when she receives a control effect or if the damage is enough to finish her off.

Neeko no longer gains movement or attack speed when transforming into a unit with better stats than herself.

The transformation is activated, deactivated and canceled from the bar indicated with an arrow

Q – Blooming Burst

Second and third explosion damage changed from 40-140 (+20% AP) to 35-135 (+25% AP)

Each explosion now does 30-70 extra damage to jungle monsters

W – Shapeshifter

After casting the ability, Neeko can reactivate it to direct the clone (as if it were a copy of LeBlanc).

The Clone will now play Neeko’s animations and sounds. This includes the Q, E, return to base, and dance or taunt interactions.

Enhanced attack now deals 50 bonus damage to minions

E – Tangle of Barbs

Damage changed from 80-220 (+60% AP) to 70-210 (+65% AP)

Neeko’s basic damage abilities haven’t seen much of a change.

R – Surprise Bud

1.25 seconds after channeling, Neeko leaps, suspending all enemies in the area of ​​effect for 0.6 seconds.

After the 0.6 seconds elapses, he launches himself to the ground, hitting all enemies. He deals damage and stuns them for 1.25 seconds.

The shield has been removed.

Damage changed from 200/425/650 (+130% AP) to 150/350/550 (+100% AP)

Cooldown increased from 90 to 120/105/90 seconds.

When does the Neeko rework come out?

According to the developers of League of Legends, these changes were made with the intention of preserve all your current playstyles, although improving its ability to deceive enemies. Also, there are some interesting upgrades to the skill kit. R (Surprise Sprout) will be easier to connect against enemies by now offering a suspended effect similar to Nami’s bubble. It will also help that we can control the W while the ability lasts and it won’t be so easy to determine which is the real Neeko.

Neeko now lifts enemies into the air during her ult

If all goes well, the new Neeko will arrive in League of Legends in the next Patch 13.9whose release date according to the update schedule is he May 3, 2023. In advance of this date, Riot Games should have already revealed additional information about the next champions that will receive updates, and also about new characters coming to the game throughout the year .





In 3D Games | League of Legends MMO: release date, map, classes, news and rumors about the most anticipated game from Riot Games .