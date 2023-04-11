Riot Games plans an unprecedented change for League of Legends: After 14 years without news, it wants to transform the minions forever – League of Legends

The developers of League of Legends are already testing a big change from the upcoming season.

By now no one will be surprised to learn of the changing nature of League of Legends. The patches every two weeks, the big transformations at the beginning of the season or the reworks to characters serve to remove practically all aspects of the game. However, there are some elements that Riot Games remains stable between so many alterations. The life potions seven years passed without adjustments, Flash It hasn’t been touched since December 2012 and Clean it’s the most static element in the game – next November it will be 12 years old without balance adjustments.

A change for the history of League of Legends

Although not as strictlyThe minions are another one of those rarely adjusted items.. Riot Games modifies gold, experience or its scaling throughout the game. However, it has never changed its fundamental aspects. Siege minions, mages, and melees They have been accompanying us without major modifications since the same beta of the video game and seemed destined to remain with us to the very end of League of Legends . A situation that we all took for granted, but that could change in a very short time. As the developers have announced, they are doing a curious experiment.

Riot Games shares regular insights into its vision for League of Legends with the community, and the last installment of these articles included a curious perspective. From the company they consider that the balance between positions it is extremely complicated with the current tools and that reverting the changes that led to this situation is not a solution since it “creates other types of problems”. In this sense, They are testing the idea of ​​”differentiating the minions of each line”. According to the developers, this could be a new tool for long-term balance.

go ahead than Riot Games has not committed to carrying out the launch and he only mentions it to get the opinions of League of Legends players and keep his transparency policy . However, the developers went a bit deeper into the idea. “If we went in that direction, we would change more than that. [en respuesta a un jugador que proponía modificar el oro y la experiencia]. would be more like the idea that there are different minions in each of the lines instead of just making them look the same and offer different rewards.”





Riot Games created new types of minions for the temporary game mode Black Market Fighters (2015)

Although the decision is not final, Riot Games does seem committed to think outside the usual League of Legends balance spaces to have “new levels of adjustment” that allow to solve problems of the video game. The only thing ruled out is making changes to the map. From the company they have confirmed that they want to modify Summoner’s Rift, but they claim to have no resources to alter the environment due to the need for “people with more specific skills” and improvements in the tools available in the company.

