Riot Games presents a new game from the League of Legends universe

A fantasy action RPG title set in the kingdom of Demacia.

the universe of League of Legends It does not stop growing with new spin-off games, such is the case of the most recent one announced this morning by Riot Games.

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story is how this action title with RPG touches will be known, starring sylas.

Set in the world of Demaciathis title will be available sometime in the spring of this 2023 on consoles and PC.

With a graphic style in pixel art, The Mageseeker will put players in command of an army of rebel wizards in what will be a revolution in Demacia, kingdom of Runeterrain a story that will feature struggles for power, equality and justice.

“Play as Sylas, an escaped wizard whose quest for revenge will shatter the deceitful peace of Demacia, a peace built on the blood and sweat of wizards,” it is described.

Like other games in the line A League of Legends Storythis is a third development of the study Digital Sun under Riot Games’ Riot Forge imprint.

This new title thus joins other previously announced spin-offs such as Convergence: A League of Legends Storya 2D action platformer developed by Double Stallion Games that will debut this summer and Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Storya game by Tequila Works that will arrive sometime this summer.

Fountain: Gematsu

Related