Riot Games Reveals Definitive Clue About Next League of Legends Champion, Confirms Big Community Theory – League of Legends

The developers of League of Legends have offered many clues about Naafiri, the next champion.

We don’t usually pay much attention to lines of dialogue from League of Legends champions. Sure, we all hear them when they’re in-game, but hardly anyone focuses on them before they arrive. However, things with Milio have been a bit different. The character includes a pair of very funny winks in his phrases that made reference to Maradona or Leo Messi . Perfect excuse to listen to everything that has given us one last surprise in the form of practically confirmed theory about the next champion that will come to the game.

Naafiri, the next League of Legends champion, will be a dog

We know that after Milio, he will reach League of Legends a new character for the mid lane that will receive the name of Naafiri. Riot Games revealed some details about her as early as last August 2022. Among them were some tracks exposed in a very obvious way that invited us to think that it would be a four-legged animal, whether it was a wolf or a dog. Developers always give extra information about champions through keywords and, in the case of this character, they all pointed in the same direction.

Words were used whose literal translation would be “hound”The expression “throw a bone” and it was made explicit that it would not be a humanoid champion. The clues continued during the beginning of this season with the use “pounce” which in English defines the leap of an animal to pounce on its prey. we still can complete these clues with a leak that it no longer has anything to do with Riot Games, but that it made one of the most popular ‘leakers’ of League of Legends. He gains even more credibility because his revelations about Milio have turned out to be true.

It was a super solid theory and now it is confirmed thanks to Milio. The new champion refers to the next character on several occasions. In the English version, which is the one officially written by Riot Games and where we cannot attribute translation errors, it says the following: “Naafiri… Who is a good little dog? Yes, you are a good little dog”. If this were a trial we could say that “there are no more questions, your honor.” The truth is that the clues seem obvious. Riot Games he introduced these references into League of Legends for the community to discover and start talking about the next character.





In the next video you can listen to the interactions, which start at 0:43.

What else do we know about Naafiri?

Naafiri will be the 164th League of Legends champion And it shouldn’t take too long to release. Riot Games’ plan is that it would have been the first new character of this 2023, although it was delayed due to development problems. Despite this, he has been working on it for more than a year, which is the average time for creating champions. It could be ready much sooner than most players would expect. and surprise us with a premiere in the coming months. The company has opted for this type of maneuver in the past. Zeri and Renata Glasc were released in a matter of weeks, with Yone and Lillia we experienced something similar and more of the same with Bel’Veth, Nilah and the Udyr rework.

Naafiri’s promotional image showed many animals

When it comes to skills, Riot Games has known how to play its cards very well. Another of the company’s clues about the character was that he “hunted in a pack”. We initially chalked this up to the fact that he is a Darkin. In the League of Legends universe, the term Darkin refers to possessed weapons that take control over a body. For example, Kayn is actually the combination of Kayn (the person) and Rhaast (the possessed scythe). However, Naafiri’s promotional image pointed to something else and a phrase from thousand seems to confirm it: “How many Dogs! Which one do you like to snuggle with the most, Naafiri?” In this sense, everything seems to point to the summoning of a pack or something similar.