Riot Games Reveals Next LoL Skin ‘Ash Warrior’

During the last hours, Riot Games presented us with Next skins coming to League of Legends. The new theme will befae court‘ and will bring the world of fairies to Summoner’s Rift. However, it has not been the only great novelty that they presented for the next version. And it is that another will come skin to LoL that can be acquired in a different way than conventional.

Yeah, we talked about’ash warrior‘. That line of cosmetics that we can get by spending Mythical Essences. champions like Pantheon, Mordekaiser either pyke They have been some of those who have joined this theme. However, as versions progress Riot Games is in charge of updating the Mythical Essences storethat store in which we have been since chromas even the prestige aspects. And of course, the skins ‘Warrior of Ash’ LoL.

see more

Shen guardian of ash ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/HJH4zKs40r — League of Legends ES (@lol_es) March 8, 2023

Shen has new skin in LoL: Joins ‘Warrior of Ash’

Getting hold of these cosmetics is not easy. And it is that we will need to get mythical Essences to be able to buy them. To get them we will do it, either through battle pass missions or, on the other hand, buying them in the League of Legends store. The price of this skin from LoL is 100 Mythic Essences and next to the cosmetic they will arrive an icon and a border for the splash art.

For now, it seems that players are satisfied with this new cosmetic of ‘Warrior of Ash’, at least with the splash art. Let’s remember that long ago they complained about the skin from Pantheon and how they didn’t seem to have taken care of the details despite being such an expensive cosmetic. This skin it will be included in patch 13.6, so from March 22 it should be available in the League of Legends store.

More in our section LoL News.