Riot Games Reveals Split 1 End Date

Historically, the stress of reaching your desired rank before the season ended was a feeling that only came at the end of the year. However, since Riot Games announced at the end of 2022 the addition of two splits To make matches that much more exciting, players can now get that edgy feeling in the middle of summer. The developer has already confirmed what is the final date of the end of the divided 1 and, therefore, the one at the start of the second.

Riot Games Has revealed that next July 17 at 11:59 p.m. peninsular time the divided 1 of the 13th season. That same day will also give way to the divided 2, so players have 100 days to reach their desired rank with their respective rewards. The developer implemented this system to get users to spend more time in League of Legends. Many were in the habit of, once reaching their desired rank, leaving the game temporarily.

On July 17, the developer will restart the qualifying games, so players must press during split 1 since it is the one that generates the most benefits within the two. However, the change of splits it will not be as radical as if it were the end of a season. It’s also worth noting that this time you don’t have to reach Gold to get rewards, so players can focus more on their individual progress without having to worry about whether they’ll be left without ‘a piece of the pie’.

What champions do the pros use the most these days?

Taking into account that there are only 100 days left for the end of the divided 1, many players are considering emulating the picks of the pros in order to easily climb the ranks. League of Legends is currently on patch 13.7, so with the usual updates in mind, it’s important to keep in mind which characters can be exploited in the grind. According to data from Probuildstoday the 10 most popular champions among the ‘pros’ for only queue are the following:

Thresh (pick rate 21.1%, win rate of 61.3%) Viego (pick rate of 191,%, win rate of 70%) Rakan (pick rate 17.7%, win rate of 55.8%) Aphelios (pick rate 16.4%, win rate 50.8%) Zeri (pick rate 15.7%, win rate 55%) Xayah (pick rate 15.4%, win rate of 62.7%) Read without (pick rate 14.9%, win rate 46.2%) Ahri (pick rate 13.5%, win rate of 53.1%) LeBlanc (pick rate 12.4%, win rate of 57.9%) Jayce (pick rate 11.2%, win rate of 65.6%)

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.