Riot Games reveals Yuumi’s rework and release date: This is how the most hated champion in League of Legends history will change – League of Legends

Yuumi’s rework is finally official, and it’s coming to League of Legends in just a few days.

February 25, 2023, 06:01 – Updated March 6, 2023, 11:19

The complaints lasted for years, but the requests of the community have finally been heard. The Yuumi we know will disappear forever. from League of Legends in the next Patch 13.5 to make way for a renewed version of the champion with which Riot Games He wants to solve all your problems. Total change to the gameplay of the character who, although he will still be able to link himself to allies using his W (Yippee!), has lost some of the mechanics that players pointed out as the most frustrating. Big adjustments to healing, his damage, or a passive that will now force him to associate with his marksman.

This is the rework of Yuumi

In total Yuumi will receive about 40 changes when the next one arrives. Patch 13.5 which, according to update schedule will land in League of Legends next Wednesday March 8. We’re going to go through them skill by skill to try to get a feel for all of their transformations.

Passive – Feline Friendship

Yuumi befriends her allies when they finish off opposing champions or minions. Each partner has their unique friendship score. When the champion is linked to the character with the highest friendship score, the effects of her abilities are increased.

Additionally, when the champion’s abilities or basic attacks hit enemy champions, heals itself and accumulates charges. If attached to a companion, the charges heal the ally. This effect is applied instantly if it is already attached to an ally.





Cooling : 20 – 10 seconds depending on the level

: 20 – 10 seconds depending on the level Healing : 20 – 105 depending on level (+15% AP)

: 20 – 105 depending on level (+15% AP) While his passive is active, the auto attack range of Yuumi increases by 50 units

Yuumi will need to become best friends with an allied champion to get the most out of her abilities.

Q – Missile Stalker

Yuumi fires a missile that slows the first enemy hit. If she is cast while she is attached to an ally, she can control the trajectory of the projectile for a short period of time before she enters the target. Empowered status. This state has the effect of greatly increasing the speed of the missile and increasing the slow inflicted on enemies.

When cast from Best Friend, the ability is always considered Empowered when it hits an enemy. In addition, it will have the effect of grant 10-20 (10% AP) bonus damage per hit to his ally for 5 seconds. This amount is increased by up to 75% based on your ally’s critical strike chance.

Cooling : 7.5 – 6.25 seconds

: 7.5 – 6.25 seconds mana cost : 50 at all levels

: 50 at all levels Base Damage : 60 – 210 (+20% AP)

: 60 – 210 (+20% AP) Basic Slow : 20% for 1 second, decays over time

: 20% for 1 second, decays over time Empowered Slow : 55 – 80% for two seconds, decays over time

: 55 – 80% for two seconds, decays over time Missile Width reduced from 65 to 55

reduced from 65 to 55 Now reveal enemies beaten

W – Yippee

In essence it is the same skill we knew Until now, although with some modifications.

no longer bestows adaptive force for Yuumi or her allies

for Yuumi or her allies It does not affect the Aery cooling

when he is with his Best friend, the champion gains 10-20% (based on her ally’s level) of shield power and additional heals. Additionally, her ally gains 3-11 (4% AP) healing per hit. This amount is affected by Yuumi’s shield and heal power.

E – Cat Swiftness

Instead of healing now put a shield.

Cooling : 12 – 10 seconds

: 12 – 10 seconds mana cost :80 – 120

:80 – 120 Shield Awarded : 90 – 210 (+30% AP)

: 90 – 210 (+30% AP) Speed ​​of movement : +20%. Affects attached ally only for the duration of the shield

: +20%. Affects attached ally only for the duration of the shield bonus attack speed : +35% (+8% per 100AP). Affects attached ally

: +35% (+8% per 100AP). Affects attached ally Does restore 20-36 mana to ally (not herself) and the amount increases as her partner’s mana is missing.

(not herself) and the amount increases as her partner’s mana is missing. this ability has no Best Friend bonus.

This is how Yuumi’s shield works

R – Final Chapter

Over 3.5 seconds, Yuumi fires five magical volleys that affect enemies and allies. If she is linked to an ally, each barrage can be fired at a different location selected with the mouse. Waves heal allies for 130% effectiveness on Best Friend. Additionally, any overhealing becomes a shield that lasts for 3 seconds. Enemies take damage and are slowed by this spell.

Cooling increased from 110 – 90 to 120 – 100 seconds

increased from 110 – 90 to 120 – 100 seconds damage per wave increased from 60/80/100 (+20% AP) to 75/100/125 (+20% AP)

increased from 60/80/100 (+20% AP) to 75/100/125 (+20% AP) surge heal : 30/50/65 (+15% AP)

: 30/50/65 (+15% AP) Slow Duration : 1.25 seconds

: 1.25 seconds slow amount : 10 + 10% for each subsequent hit

: 10 + 10% for each subsequent hit Best friend: Grants 20/40/60 (+10%) Armor and Magic Resist to his best friend for the duration of the spell’s cast.

Riot Games’ explanation for this new version of Yuumi

In addition to being very cautious when it comes to the statistical balance of the champion, the developers of League of Legends have wanted to explain to the community why this could be the great solution for the champion. “We’ve made her less frustrating in a number of ways. Her Q is easier to dodge, her healing is tied to her Q, her ult no longer paralyzes enemies, and her best ally will always be her lane partner. She incurs a lot of costs when she’s binds fighters, assassins, or other allies,” Riot Phroxzon explained.

Yuumi will change forever

The key line is precisely that of your favorite ally. As promised by Riot Games, Yuumi’s success will be more tied to the laning phase. She only befriends champions when they kill minions or champions while she’s attached, which leaves the shooter as the only viable option when it comes to associating. In this sense, leaving the opposing bot laner behind will make taking advantage of their enhanced abilities much more difficult. We will have to see how it works, but on paper it could be one of the great triumphs of the League of Legends development team.