Riot Games ‘steals’ a phrase from Messi and a meme from Maradona for the new League of Legends champion – League of Legends

Milio has two very curious references to Argentine soccer.

March 9, 2023, 19:15 – Updated March 9, 2023, 19:50

The work behind the champions of League of Legends it has always gone far beyond creating a beautiful design or abilities that work properly in the game. Each of the characters, especially in later years, includes lots of references to elements of popular culture or well-known people. For example, when we press the dance command for Blitzcrank, he will surprise us with a dance that clearly pays homage to Macarena’s mythical theme. There are also some specific phrases that can belong to real people and That’s the surprising case with Milio.

Messi’s “what are you looking at, fool” comes to League of Legends

In the Latin dub of thousand the new champion of League of Legends, is includes the already emblematic “that you look silly” of Leo Messi. The Argentinian soccer player from PSG thus addressed Wout Weghorst while he was speaking to the press after the confrontation between his team and the Dutch team. An outburst that did not take long to go viral on social networks and since then has become a recurring meme among many football fans. Something that the Riot Games localization team for Latin America He did not want to pass up when they got their hands on the new character.

Although the reference seems forced for those who have not seen the new character, the truth is that Milio doesn’t even think of it. He is a champion who hails from the Ixtal region, which is something like the fictional version of Latin America in the League of Legends universe. He is also quite a soccer character. When he casts his Q (Ultra Mega Burning Kick) kick a slime like a ball. There’s not a lot of reason why he doesn’t seem to fit in, though overall he’s a pretty lovable character with an endearing personality. In that sense, he is perhaps a bit of an unexpected cut.

In Milio’s Spanish version, there is no trace of “what are you looking at, silly”, but there is another reference to Argentine soccer. Among the character’s phrases is the mythical “golaaazo” that became a meme thanks to the mythical video of Diego Armando Maradona. It is true that, as we have mentioned, all the characters in League of Legends they have references. However, they are rarely as overt or tied to the Spanish-speaking League of Legends community.





You can check it in the following video. The “golaaazo” sounds at 1:59:17 “what are you looking at, stupid” occurs at 2:04:20.

There will be a major change to the voices of League of Legends soon

Riot Games announced at the beginning of the season a very important change for many League of Legends players. Starting sometime during this year 2023, the game will allow us to choose any language regardless of the server . Until now the options were restricted, so that, for example, Latin Americans living in Spain could not play while listening to the voices in their favorite dubbing. In this sense, we can choose between the “golaaaazo” or the “you look silly” to play with Milio.

3DGames | The toughest challenge in League of Legends isn’t the one you think, and it’s dominated by an unknown player that no one can beat.