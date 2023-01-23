Riot Games suffers security incident and delays updates

So far there are no indications that those responsible for the attack have had access to player data or personal information.

The video game company Riot Games officially announced on January 20 that it suffered a security incident. The creators of games such as League of Legends, Valorant or Teamficht Tactics explained through their Twitter account that the attackers managed to access their development environment through a social engineering attack.

They are currently investigating what happened in search of answers, but so far there is no evidence that they have accessed personal information of the players. “We do not have all the answers at this time, but we wanted to inform you that there is no indication that they have obtained player data or personal information,” the company explained.

Unfortunately, the incident will temporarily affect the release of updates to several of your games until the team finishes working on resolving the issue. Fans were waiting for the release of update 13.2 in League of Legends on January 25. From the official game account at Twitter They assure that they are working to try to release as many of the planned changes by that date, although some changes such as Ahri’s visual update (ASU) will have to wait for update 13.3, scheduled for February 8.

For his part, the head of League Studio, Andrei van Roon, responded to a comment via Twitter and assured that none of the planned changes will be cancelled.

Attacks on video game companies

This incident suffered by Riot Games is a new case that adds to the list of attacks on video game companies, which, as we explained at the time, are an attractive target for cybercriminals.

On several occasions, video game companies have suffered attacks in which attempts were made to insert backdoors into their development environment with the aim of distributing malware as part of legitimate software.

In 2022 the video game company Ubisoft suffered a security incident that is believed to be the work of the LAPSUS$ group. This same group would be responsible for the incident that affected another video game company in 2021 such as Electronic Arts (EA). In both cases, the attackers had access to personal company information, such as the FIFA 21 source code. In the attack on EA, the attackers accessed the systems by tricking a support employee through social engineering that allowed them access to the network through Slack.