Riot Games will remove the oldest game mode from League of Legends, but will change it for something even better – League of Legends

League of Legends will receive a new mode called ?Quick Mode? that will replace the current ?A Ciegas?.

Riot Games has published the new chapter of a series of videos that has become the most anticipated monthly tradition for gamers. League of Legends. In them, the company talks about the upcoming changes that are about to hit the video game. Thus, you can share the news with the community and act based on the reaction of the players to avoid catastrophes like the one that opened Season 13 . However, there is no controversy in sight. Rather it is the opposite. The company has announced a very important change that consists of remove once and for all the oldest game mode of the title to give way to a novelty highly requested by the community.

Farewell to the oldest game mode in League of Legends

The developers have wanted to report who plan to permanently remove Blindfold mode from Summoner’s Rift. These types of games are characterized by allowing players to choose any champion with the only restriction that the same character could only appear once on each team. There are no bans, pick order or position assignment. An idea that may seem attractive, but could create a lot of tension within the same team and turn the hero select phase into the wild west. If a new champion came out and two people couldn’t play it, it was quite easy for the victim to end up leaving the game or, directly, trolling his teammates.

“Blindfold mode is the least popular of League of Legends and the situation worsens with time. We want to make it evolve into a new Quick Mode in which you can enjoy what you like about playing Blindfolded, but in a much better way”, explained the director of League of Legends. This new Quick Mode will be similar to the old ‘Team Builders‘. Players will be able to choose which champion they want to play and in which position, having to offer at least a couple of alternatives. After that, the game will offer us one of the character and role combinations that we have selected.

“Quick Mode will allow players to choose their preferred champions in a specific role (for example Medium Lux and Ashe Bot) and then it will offer you one of those character and position combinations that you had selected,” they classified from Riot Games . Details are still unknown, such as whether we can select the same character in various roles, although it does not seem very likely. In any case, the important thing is that in this game mode We can always enter a game in which we are comfortable. We may not get our favorite position and hero 100% of the time, but we might get the second most craving combination.





The ‘Blind Pick’ mode has not evolved over the last 10 years and no longer fits into current League of Legends

Although the detailed plan for the implementation of this new game mode has not been revealed by the developers, they have shared their guidelines with the community. “We will be testing Quick Mode in various regions over the next few months. and see if everyone likes the address. If so, we will work with you to refine it as much as possible to make the experience better,” the developers concluded. Riot Games usually tests League of Legends news on slightly less populated servers. In this sense, it is almost ruled out that Europe or South Korea could be the first to benefit from the novelty.

In 3D Games | It is the secret weapon of the great League of Legends players, but it only exists thanks to a coincidence that today would be unthinkable.