Riot Games won’t pay League of Legends hackers

1 hour ago

Riot Games has refused to pay the “ransom” for the stolen League of Legends source code, the company reported on January 24.

The Los Angeles-based studio was recently the victim of a major hack that caused it to delay updates to League of Legends and other games as a precaution.

Riot first broke the news of the attack last Friday, when it was still investigating the scope of this leak.

The company said it had decided to disclose it to reassure fans that there is nothing to suggest that hackers managed to obtain player data or personal information.

Following a security audit, Riot determined that hackers had managed to steal the source code for League of Legends, the competitive auto-battle game Teamfight Tactics, and one of its old anti-cheat systems.

The attack targeted the company’s development environment, so presumably the authors managed to get hold of uncompiled and therefore easily readable C++ source files. Riot received an email demanding ransom money on January 24, but has no intention of giving in to the criminals’ demands, the company revealed on Twitter.

