Gambling has never been well regarded by Riot Games. So much so that sponsorships of this type of brand were something practically banned in the company. However, it seems that Riot Games would be changing its mind. This is how they have revealed it from the middle sporkolikhighlighting that the company would allow brands to have sponsorships from betting brands.

All this would be much more VALORANTstanding out above other titles such as League of Legends. This is a movement that, one way or another, was going to happen at some point. It is not surprising, especially considering that other companies like Valve do allow this type of sponsorship in video games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. If we take into account that your competitor will launch Source 2this could be a knock on the table that Riot will look to fight against.

Riot Games would allow betting brand sponsorships

This announcement is something that has caused a stir in the fan community. Bookmakers are not welcome by the vast majority of electronic sports fans. Many believe that this type of sponsorship can encourage behaviors such as gambling, so bringing them into esports with such a young audience could be a dangerous thing to do.

However, and although it is little shared, we are facing a logical movement, especially considering that The current industry has an economic model that is not very sustainable and that in the long run will take its toll on many. Poor money management ends up in the need to resort to this type of sponsorship in order to have sustainability for the future.

One of the big doubts that many of us ask ourselves is how will this affect tournaments taking into account both national and European Union legislation. We will have to wait to see this legislation and from there they will decide how these sponsorships will affect both the teams and the competitions themselves. Taking into account that in Spain electronic sports are not governed by sports law, we still do not know if the same rules will apply.

One of the examples in relation to this type of sponsorship is in the F1. In this sport, tobacco sponsorship is not allowed, but these large companies have other smaller ones that are the ones that enter into the sponsorship. The case of Ferrari with Mission Winnow is the most famoussince it was part of the owner of the Marlboro tobacco company.

Despite this, as we discussed before esports are governed by other types of laws. So we must wait for Riot Games or legal specialists to shed some light on this matter.

