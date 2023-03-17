Riot is clear about the worst champion in League of Legends and it is so bad that they will spend more than a year trying to fix it – League of Legends

The League of Legends devs have been outspoken about Skarner, and their take is anything but positive.

The players of League of Legends We have a lot of news to digest about the future of the video game. Riot Games has lived up to its promise to be transparent by announcing a large number of changes coming to the game over the next few months. In addition to focusing on impending adjustments such as the removing an old game mode , the company has also wanted to anticipate some changes to one of the elements that matter most to players. We refer, of course, to the characters. In this case there is no news about a new champion, but if great advances in the reworks section.

The worst League of Legends champion by far

Riot Games has known for years that Skarner needs a rework. The champion is so bad that currently the official data page about League of Legends in China does not even offer data on its performance. The reason is simple, so few people have played it that it is impossible to obtain reliable information. This is our most useful source for reliable character data, as this is the most populated server in the world and it is official company data. If we go to the information page about the rest of the servers recommended by the developers, lolalytics we can find that Skarner is used in 6 out of 1,000 games contested on Summoner’s Rift.

This is not the only problem. own Riot Games has shared with the community the evaluations of Skarner collected in player surveys. These were the ones that confronted the company with reality. Everyone knew that he was one of the least loved League of Legends champions and that he had a lot of problems because of a design inherited from the early years of the video game’s life. However, no one could have expected such a dismal result.

Skarner’s design hasn’t aged well

This is how it was located Skarner compared to the rest of the champions from League of Legends





visually interesting : Last position

: Last position one of your champions favorites : Last position

: Last position I like the unique style of this champion : Last position

: Last position The visual section fits the character : Last position

: Last position I clearly understand this character : Last position

: Last position This champion makes me emotional : One of the last four positions

: One of the last four positions I like the champion power fantasy : One of the last four positions

: One of the last four positions The character’s story is consistent : One of the last four positions

: One of the last four positions I’m interested in your theme : One of the last four positions

: One of the last four positions It’s likely to be my main champion : One of the last four positions

: One of the last four positions I would have an affair with this champion: Position unknown, but he’s not in the bottom four which is terrifying

It is very difficult to obtain more disappointing results. Almost every League of Legends champion has at least one positive aspect.. Aurelion Sol was barely chosen in ranked games before his rework arrived, but in Riot Games polls he was in the top positions when asked about the visual section of the characters. He had gameplay problems but an amazing design and that’s why the decision was made to carry out changes that only affect the ‘gameplay’ . The problem is that with Skarner there is nothing worth saving.

Riot’s idea for the Skarner rework

In order for us to size up the problem that Riot Games is facing, it is enough to give an absurd but significant example. Skarner Won’t Even Be A Shurima Champion Anymore When His Update Hits. The developer has decided to move it to Ixtal, where they also come from thousand or Rengar, to make it fit. It has also given him a new past. “Irelia is a telekinetic swordsman, Galio is a gargoyle-like anti-mage stone colossus, and Fiddesticks is a terrifying scarecrow. The solitary crystal scorpion core doesn’t look too interesting…” the developers explained through this comparison.

In this sense, we can expect a thorough reworkalthough it does not seem that Skarner will finally enter the category of eliminated champions . Those responsible for its redesign want to keep a similar ult that occupies a unique space in League of Legends. The current version makes the ability able to be applied in an area, in exchange for a shorter duration and a chance to miss. It will work in a similar way to the concept that you can see in the previous image.

In addition to this, the intention is that you can do more things while you are using the ult so that it is not, just press a button. “The rest of Skarner’s skill kit will help him get into a strategic position where he can impale enemies and do additional things when he’s done,” he said. Unfortunately there is no planned release date yet for the character and everything indicates that his second opportunity will take months to arrive. Despite the fact that his rework was announced at the beginning of 2022, there is still a lot of work to do before he can reach League of Legends.

