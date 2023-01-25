Riot publishes the patch after the cyberattack

Season 13 of League of Legends has started with everything and even Riot Games He’s been in big trouble these past few days. Regarding this, the company recently reported that have suffered a cyber attack where a group of hackers extracted the source code of League of Legends Y Team Fight Tactics and demanded an amount of money in exchange for their return. This big problem caused a domino effect and caused delays in the work of everything related to LoL and TFT.

This delay forced the development team of both games to release a “b” patch on the 13.1 that is currently in force, in it the developers explain that, «Due to the recent hack we experienced, LoL version 13.2 will not be released on January 24 as planned. Our dev teams have been hard at work these past few days and we’ve prepared a hotfix for Thursday (1/26) that will include most of the LoL and TFT content we had planned.«, write the first lines of the statement about this “emergency patch»

Despite these problems, this Patch 13.1b de LoL spared no adjustments and presents a great list of champions who will suffer next Thursday (1/26) nerfs. the rioter Phroxson, at the time, he pointed out some adjustments are «preempts on champions that will be OP after the crit changes” What Kindred Y Gangplank, but champions are not the only targets of buffs Y nerfs.

Without further ado, below we leave you all the details of the Patch 13.1b of LOL.

All the details of LoL Patch 13.1b

champions

buffs

Oriana: [P]: Tik Tok: 10-50 (levels 1, 4, 7, 10, 13 and 16) -> 10-50 (levels 1-18) (damage does not change);

[Q]: Now the ball after hitting 100% damage to the first target it hits, reduces up to 70% for all targets it hits;

[W]: Mana Cost: 70/80/90/100/110 -> 70/75/80/85/90;

[R]: AP: 200/275/350 (+80% AP) -> 250/350/450 (+90% AP).

(NEW) Enemies affected by Sleepy Bubble from now have their magic resist reduced by 20/22.5/25/27.5/30%. lillia: [P] AP: 5% (+1.2% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health -> 5% (+1.5% per 100 AP) of target’s maximum health;

[Q] AP 35/45/55/65/75 (+40% AP) -> 35/45/55/65/75 (+45% AP); Outer Rim True Damage: 35/45/55/65/75 (+40% AP) -> 35/45/55/65/75 (+45% AP);

[E] AP 70/95/120/145/170 (+45% AP) -> 70/95/120/145/170 (+60% AP); Cooldown: 16s at all levels -> 16/15.5/15/14.5/14s.

nerfs

Yuumi: Range: 500 -> 425; AD: 55 -> 49; Health: 550 -> 500; Health regeneration: 7 -> 5;

[P] (NEW) When [P] – Protective Purr be ready, Yuumi gains 25 bonus attack range for that attack only;

[W] Adaptive Strength: 12-20 (+12-20% bonus) -> 12-20 (+6-10% bonus);

[E] Movement Speed: 20% (+2% per 100 AP) -> 20% (AP ratio removed).

