Riot reveals that they will soon solve the problem of the ‘smurfs’

For a long time, the smurfs have been a serious problem for the League of Legends community. We are talking about players with a relatively high rank who create new accounts to play on them lower. This completely ruins the experience for many users.since his level cannot be compared with that of these other players.

In Riot Games they have tried to end this type of behavior, adding the well-known ‘Smurf Queue‘. This queue generated a lot of headaches since, although it was intended for this type of account, there were novice players who ended up in that parallel queue because they played their first games. The developers were forced to remove italthough it seems that they would already be working on something different to end all the smurfs.

Will Riot Games end the smurfs of LOL?

through the subreddit from League of Legendsa rioter spoke about what a horrible experience it is for many to come across one of these smurfs. Riot Siraris highlighted that Riot Games’ internal team already has prepared some tools to act with this type of player.. Not only that, but they will go live in the near future.

Nevertheless, he rioter He did not want to offer details about what is to come. The purpose of this release is to inform all players that we are already working to fix this issue. This implies that we should not be surprised to see in a short period of time some kind of update related to these accounts smurfs. «We are talking about a very complex problem and we do not want to release something halfway that could cause more chaos in the game systemSiraris stated.

lastly this rioter revealed that they are working for improve ranked queue system. These updates will start later this year and will be released over time. The developers want to make sure everything is in order before making such big changes within a League of Legends that may undergo drastic updates in the coming months.

More in our section LoL News.