Riot tests new features on other servers and receives multiple criticisms

Riot Games has been working on interesting changes for ranked queues for some time. It is well known that players have been asking for changes in a system of autofill which has been heavily criticized. On multiple occasions players cannot enjoy their role due to this versatile automatic. Normally two roles are usually chosen in the search game room. And, likewise, he matchmaking could take us to another position.

With this autofill the idea was to reduce the queue time. This is because the system itself will send the player to one of the positions that is hardly crowded. And of course, many users have complained over the years that this system prevents them from playing in their official role. After many complaints, Riot Games has considered eliminating this automatic multipurpose system. But it seems that what many were asking for is not as pretty as it might seem.

He autofill of LoL causes problems on other LoL servers

As revealed, Oceania, EUNE and Russia are the three servers where ranked queues are being tested without the autofill. The result is being disastrous. As several users have revealed through the subreddit from League of Legendsthe queues are getting longer to the point of not being able to enjoy any game.

«I’m playing in Oceania with some friends. We’ve been queuing for over two hours and still haven’t found any matches. It’s being maddening«, they stated in this subreddit. Sure, remove the autofill put that issue on the table. There are several people who, after seeing this problem, believe that it would be best to leave this versatile automatic. However, they still have time to try new things that can change this bad practice.

