Riot turns a joke with KNekro into a reality

KNekro is one of the proper names in the creation of League of Legends content both in Spain and at a Spanish-speaking level. The currently streamer He is one of the oldest figures in the community and became popular in his time as a YouTuber uploading content from the Riot Games MOBA. Beyond his personality, the KOI member also showed a high level in Summoner’s Rift. In short, elements that made him grow quickly and made him someone loved, something that Riot Spain takes into account by including it in jokes for April Fools.

To celebrate April Fools, Riot Games Spain has ‘announced’ KNekro as the new voice of League of Legends to replace the one we usually find in Summoner’s Rift. However, the content creator did not replicate the texts literally, but instead said some of his most iconic phrases. For example, instead of saying first blood, you can listen to the streamer shout «PUM, IN THE MOUTH». And so on with all the phrases that the MOBA announcer can say.

In addition, Riot Games has not only involved KNekro in this joke, but also the voice actress and announcer Ronie. In her case, instead of voicing the Summoner’s Rift narrator, she played Qiyana in the final stretch of the video released by Riot. Basically she has been in charge of corroborating the players who have been stunned that it was April Fools. The joke has been very popular with the community, so much so that different content creators such as CooLifeGame, Navalha or Maylén have asked League of Legends Spain to put the voice pack of the streamer really.

Introducing the new voice to be the announcer on Summoner’s Rift! ✨📢 Prepare yourselves, because his phrases are going to leave you… ‘cuajaos’ 🤭 pic.twitter.com/X6gOlIyoCE — League of Legends ES (@lol_es) April 1, 2023

A wink with KNekro and Ronie to the past

Although it is a joke, this year Riot Games Spain has made a nod to the past with KNekro and Ronie. Specifically, the use of the voice of personalities from the community. For him Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) of 2018, the developer chose to have Ibai Llanos and Ulises Prieto, currently a VALORANT commentator, put that same voice throughout the duration of the tournament. This action encouraged the players to return to using Spanish as the main language on the server Europe West. Without being an April Fools joke, of course.

