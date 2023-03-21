Riot unveiled the new Game Changers Championship venue

Last November marked a before and after in the history books of the industry sports, mainly with regard to the shooter because just four months ago G2 Gozen was proclaimed champion of the first edition of the Game Changers Championship, the Valorant Women’s World Cup. The quintet of Europeans defeated the North Americans of Shopify Rebellion to write with great pride one of the golden pages of the female esports environment.

The ecosystem of Game Changers here to stay, women’s competitions throughout the competitive regions of Riot They had great support not only from the fans and players themselves, but also from the organizations that were part of the process, as well as those that had to follow this project from outside. As for numbers the Grand Final of the 2022 World Cup registered a peak of more than 239 thousand viewersbecoming the most watched women’s tournament in history.

In this more than favorable context for the ecosystem Game Changers, Riot announced moments ago that the Women’s World Cup Valorant will have its second edition which will take place in the passionate São Paulo (Brazil). The capital city of the state of Paulista recently hosted an exciting LOCK//IN who had to fnatic as champion before a whole crowd that supported the locals, LOUD. The objective in this edition of the Game Changers Championship it would be to relive that exciting environment, however it will not be on the same stage.

Everything that is known about the Game Changers Championship 2023

In addition to revealing the city where the best women’s squads will arrive, Riot Games He revealed more details about this World Cup event, such as the dates on which it will take place, the venue that has already brought some controversy and of course, the number of teams that will participate and their respective slots by region. The only thing about which there is still no information is about the jackpot for the prizes, despite this it is expected that for this second edition the figure will exceed $500,000 in 2022.

At the moment these are only speculations, what is a reality are the dates on which this second will be played Valorant Women’s World Cup. It is time to take note because the week of Tuesday, November 28 to Sunday, December 3 of this year, Riot will celebrate this great tournament that not only says goodbye to an arduous competitive season, but also crowns the best team in the world. In addition, as during the past year, this second edition of the Game Changers Championship will have the participation of eight teams distributed as follows:

The controversial enclosure of 150 spectators

Finally Riot Games confirmed which will be the physical place where the Game Changers Championship 2023 and that place is the esports arena of Riot Studios of São Paulo. This place quickly came into the focus of controversy, since liquidpedia revealed that it only has capacity for 150 spectators. After knowing this, it did not take long for the professionals to leave the crossing.

8 teams + 150 specs again lmaoo HOW!!!! Can’t help but think it must be easier to host gc champs in LA where you can easily have 10-12 teams with more specs. The event last year was big enough to give it a tad bit of an upgrade this year no? — MR BENITA (@benitanov) March 20, 2023

