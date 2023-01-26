Riot wants Yuumi to disappear from professional matches

Patch 13.1b it has dealt a heavy blow to many champions, especially Yuumi. Magic Cat has long been a priority in bot lane, especially in pro play. From the World Championship 2022 we have seen how having Yuumi in the team is practically a guaranteed victory. In view of this, the company put a hard nerf in this latest patch.

The nerfs came on the passive, the [W] and the [E]. Of course, many players claimed that they had completely killed this champion. Far from what we might think, David Turley «Phreak“, a developer at Riot Games, stated that these changes were necessary to end that dependence on Yuumi that we have been living for months.

The reason why Riot Games “killed” Yuumi in patch 13.1b

«The goal is to make Yuumi disappear once and for all from competitive play. We also agree that making it disappear from SoloQ until its mini-rework is implemented.«. With those words, Phreak confirmed that this hard blow to Yuumi has been something intentional and that it seems that they do not plan to reverse this trend until they update the champion.

According to Phreak, in professional games there are players capable of winning their respective lanes even with Yuumi. Even the champion is capable of winning a few trades on her own. With these nerfsleave the ally and exchanging blows with rivals is going to be something much more complicated for the Magical Cat. The idea is that in professional matches it is practically impossible to win a lane with Yuumi.

«I am completely convinced that Yuumi should stop being present in professional games. There are too many nerfs applied to the laning phase for it to be playable and have good results“Phreak himself claimed. Nonetheless, believes it will still be usable in ranked queues. «This nerf, on paper, is less than it seems“, highlighted the rioter.

For nowpatch 13.1b will arrive today in the MOBA. This means that during the next few hours we will see effective both the nerfs about Yuumi like the upgrades to the ADCs.

