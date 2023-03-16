Riot will not allow sponsorships of betting brands in VALORANT

The last few hours have been marked by new possible sponsorships within Riot Games. As reported from sporkolik, Riot Games would allow the sponsorship of bookmakersSpecially in VALORANT. However, several journalists from the sector have contrasted this information with the company itself and we already have a verdict. No, there will be no bookmaker sponsorships in the shooter not in any other game.

Giving permission to this type of sponsor would imply a 180 degree change in the policies that Riot Games has been defending for so many years. So much George Geddes (Dot Esports) as Max Katz have spoken with Riot representatives to learn more about this matter. «Riot Games will continue to evaluate all opportunities that provide safe and meaningful experiences that best support the growth of the global esports ecosystem.” a Riot representative told Max Katz.

Source: According to a Riot Representative, there have been no changes regarding their team sponsor categories. Riot “will continue to evaluate all opportunities that deliver safe, secure, and meaningful experiences that best support the growth of our esports ecosystem globally.” —Max Katz (@purest) March 15, 2023

A Riot Games spokesperson also spoke with Dot Esports. «We remain committed to investing in opportunities that ensure the integrity of all our esportsenabling great fan experiences and unlocking revenue streams for all teams“, they added from the developer.

Finally we won’t have gambling at Riot Games

For a long time, several team owners knew that Riot Games were open to a policy change. However, this would not be possible, especially taking into account the strict regulatory policies that we find in Europe. As reported by Dot Esports, a team owner confirmed that at the moment they are not aware of a change in this type of policy.

What is clear to us is that this announcement about a possible arrival of bookmakers generated multiple opinions. A large majority is against bringing this type of content to esports where the viewers are so young. However, it is true that these sponsorships can provide a significant injection of money to the teams. This, above all, taking into account what this sector is like and the constant spending of money in it.

We will see what happens and if in the future we experience changes of this caliber within the sector and everything that surrounds Riot Games.

