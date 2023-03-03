Rioters reveal the dates of the next Clash

At the beginning of the year we received the news that Riot Games suffered a cyberattack where a group of hackers managed to obtain the source code of the League of Legends and of the TeamFight Tactics, and as if it were little to the days They offered them for a huge amount. This cyberattack caused big problems mainly in the weekly development of the game with the famous patches update, but it also affected the roadmap of the Clash, the 5v5 tournaments that you can play with your friends and that always achieve great numbers in each edition.

As we mentioned about a month ago, this cyberattack delayed some projects of Clash that they were already in the minds of the rioters, which has meant that for a few weeks we are without news about it, however that time is over. Moments ago, he rioter spideraxe took it upon himself to spread an image with the dates of the next Clash’s that are coming to the famous MOBA of Riot; Despite this, minutes later we found the official announcement on the LoL site.

«Clash is back! Just a little later than usual this year. To give you the time you need to coordinate your teams, here is our roadmap of Clash for this first split of the year!» indicated the first lines of the statement. Next we will review each of the dates, but be careful, that in a few days registration will open for the first Clash of the year.

Get your 5 stacks, Clash is coming 🏆 Check out the Split 1 schedule here ⬇️ https://t.co/AapivISvvh pic.twitter.com/O2CYdenezk — League of Legends Dev Team (@LoLDev) March 3, 2023

The first Clash of the year are very close to starting

for this first divided and after the aforementioned cyberattack, the rioters have planned a total of six Clash that will begin next week and the sixth and last one will take place in mid-June. Without further ado, here is the list of the Clash with their respective names, registration dates and game weekend.

Bilgewater Cup

Week 1

Registration Date: Monday, March 6

Game days: Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 March

week 2

Registration Date: Monday March 20

Game days: Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March

Mr Targon Cup

Week 1

Registration Date: Monday, April 3

Game days: Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 April

week 2

Registration Date: Monday, April 17

Game days: Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 April

Cup name to be confirmed

Week 1

Registration Date: Monday, May 1

Game days: Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7

week 2

Registration Date: Monday, May 8

Game days: Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14

Bandle City Cup

Week 1

Registration Date: Monday May 29

Game days: Saturday June 3 and Sunday June 4

week 2

Registration Date: Monday June 12

Game days: Saturday June 17 and Sunday June 18

