Riot’s new feature to fight toxicity in LoL

Toxicity is something stuck in League of Legends (Lol). Like it or not, we always find ourselves with various behaviors that can be unpleasant for other players. Insults or just dying on purpose and making the enemy team win the game are some of these types of toxicity. From Riot Games have always tried to combat these bad habits by means of punishments towards the bad players or more benefits towards the good ones.

As the patches progress we see new tools to try to combat these annoying players who ruin the game experience. the last one has arrived during patch 13.8. It has been through a function with which they will seek that the players can notify the company of the existence of a toxic player that they have encountered during their games.

This is the new function to combat toxicity in LoL

Sometimes we end a game with a player who has been really toxic and, out of frustration, we leave the room without reporting the player in question. Of course, many would love to go back and notify Riot Games of what that player in question has done. This was somewhat impossible, at least until before patch 13.8.

With the new version, players can access match history and review a specific match. If you click with the right mouse button on any champion in question you will find a new tool: Report this player. Yes, the reporting system has hit history, looking for a new way to fight against the toxicity of LoL.

Currently, reporting a player is the only way to expose these types of individuals. Send tickets It’s usually not very effective. That is why sometimes we depend on the system detecting these behaviors and the best way is to use the report.

