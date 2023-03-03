Rising Heroes in Pokémon GO: all the news of Season 10 – Regieleki, Regidrago and more

The Season 10 of Pokémon GOcall Rising HeroesStarts at March of 2023. In this pokemon go guide we collect what are the changes and news available from this new season. Let’s go there:

All the news of Rising Heroes, Season 10 of Pokémon GO

In this pair of infographics are condensed all the novelties of the Season Rising Heroes from Pokemon GO.

News of Season 10: Rising Heroes of Pokémon GO (1/2) | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

News of Season 10: Rising Heroes of Pokémon GO (2/2) | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

The Rising Heroes Season of Pokémon GO begins on 03/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) and ends on 06/01/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time). Will have three months duration.

Gimmighoul and Gholdengo coming to Pokémon GO

Official artwork of Gimmighoul and Gholdengo in Pokémon GO

Although strictly speaking they have not arrived during Season 10: Rising Heroes, gimmighoul and Gholdengo They are two of the great novelties of the game at this time.

Regieleki and Regidrago arrive at the Elite Raids during Rising Heroes in Pokémon GO

Official artwork of Regieleki and Regidrago

the pokemon Regieleki and regidrago they will be available in Pokémon GO in Elite Raids. They will take place on 03/11/2023 and 04/09/2023.

New features during Rising Heroes in Pokémon GO

Pokemon sizes XXS and XXL will now be available for all species

The main novelty that arrives during Season 10: Rising Heroes of Pokémon GO are the Pokémon XXS and XXL. Before these sizes of Pokémon were restricted to a few species; Now they are available to everyone.

New Temporary Research with entry in Rising Heroes of Pokémon GO

New Temporary Research during Rising Heroes

During Season 10: Rising Heroes of Pokémon GO we can buy a ticket for a new Temporary Investigation called Willow’s Closet that allows you to unlock clothes inspired by Professor Willow’s. Among the rewards we also have an encounter with a melmetal who knows Double Ironfist.

The Temporary Research will have to be completed before 06/01/2023 in order to get all its rewards.

Pokémon GO Community Days during Rising Heroes Season

These are the dates of the Community days from Pokémon GO during Season 10: Rising Heroes:

03/18/2023: Community Day of ????

04/15/2023: Community Day of ????

04/29/2023: Classic Community Day of ????

05/21/2023: Community Day of ????

Pokémon Research Achievement during Rising Heroes in Pokémon GO

The Pokémon that will appear on the Research Achievement completing seven Field Research Tasks during the month of March 2023 are the following: Parasect, pinsir, snorlax, Gible, furfrou and goomy.

Pokemon Can it be Shiny/Variocolor? Dates and times Parasect No From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET pinsir Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET snorlax Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET Gible Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET furfrou Yeah From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET goomy No From 03/01/2023 at 22:00 CET to 06/01/2023 at 22:00 CET

Wild Pokémon during Rising Heroes in Pokémon GO

Below is the complete list of Wild Pokémon and their different habitats during Rising Heroes in Pokémon GO:

cities : Voltorb (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Porygon (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Togetic (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Gardevoir (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Purrloin (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Trubbish (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Shiny/Variocolor), Elgyem and many more.

forests : Mankey (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Exeggutor, Shuckle (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Zorua, Stunfisk, Fomantis, Morelull and many more.

Mountains : Aerodactyl (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Snorlax (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Whismur (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Mawile (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Aron (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Medicham (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Shiny/Variocolor), Woobat (can be Shiny/Variocolor) and many more.

beaches and water : Psyduck (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Slowpoke (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Hisui’s Qwilfish, Mantine (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Lumineon, Frillish Macho (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Goomy and many more.

North Hemisphere : Skarmory (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Swablu (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Snivy (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Tepig (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Oshawott (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Deino (can be Shiny/Variocolor) Shiny/Variocolor), Helioptile (can be Shiny/Variocolor) and many more.

Southern hemisphere: Chikorita (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Cyndaquil (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Totodile (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Larvitar (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Scraggy, Alomomola (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Stufful and many more.

Pokémon available by hatching Eggs during Rising Heroes in Pokémon GO

Below is the complete list of Pokémon that appear by hatching Eggs during Rising Heroes in Pokémon GO:

2 km eggs : Bellsprout (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Igglybuff (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Trapinch (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Cottonee (can be Shiny/Variocolor) and many more.

5 km eggs : Machop (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Gligar (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Bonsly (can be Shiny/Variocolor) and many more.

7 km eggs : Hisui’s Growlithe, Hisui’s Voltorb, Hisui’s Qwilfish and Hisui’s Sneasel and many more.

10 km eggs : Tyrunt, Amaura, Togedemaru, Jangmo-o and many more.

5 km eggs (adventure sync) : Shinx (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Cranidos (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Shieldon (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Happyiny (can be Shiny/Variocolor) and many more.

10 km eggs (adventure sync): Dratini (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Beldum (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Gible (can be Shiny/Variocolor), Goomy, Rockruff (can be Shiny/Variocolor) and many more.

Season Bonuses during Rising Heroes in Pokémon GO

The following bonuses are specific to Season 10: Rising Heroes of Pokémon GO:

Increased damage for Pokémon participating in Raids remotely.

Team GO Rocket appears more frequently at PokéStops.

We get additional Stardust by defeating members of Team GO Rocket.

