Rising restaurant prices are now making eating out a luxury

New York (CNN) — If you have decided to prepare a romantic dinner at home with your partner this Valentine’s Day – no matter what it is – you should know that you will save a good amount of money compared to couples who go out for dinner. .

Even excluding pricey Valentine’s Day menus, Americans are finding it cheaper to eat out at home than out, according to January Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. That’s because grocery prices rose 1.2% year-over-year, while the price of food consumed in restaurants rose 5.1%.

It’s another reminder of the impact of inflation on the daily lives of Americans. Although price increases are slowing, prices remain much higher than before the pandemic, leaving people feeling pessimistic about an otherwise strong economy.

And in this election year, rising food prices, which reached their highest monthly rate in a year last month, could create problems for President Joe Biden’s campaign.

Although the inflation rates for groceries and restaurant meals have slowed significantly over the past year, the gap between the respective rates of price increases has widened.

In January 2023, eating out became cheaper as food prices increased by 8.2% compared to the previous year. Grocery prices rose 11.3% year-over-year.

Why the change?

In the post-pandemic world, consumers are spending a greater share of their budget on services than goods. Demand for services has put upward pressure on wages, which in turn has contributed to rising prices.

“Wage pressures exist,” Conference Board chief economist Dana Peterson said in an interview. The largest wage increases have been recorded in sectors such as health, public administration and leisure and hospitality. “Leisure and hospitality includes restaurants, so there’s still a lot of turnover, and those businesses will have to raise wages to attract and retain workers.”

“We believe many of these increases reflect the delayed impact of strong wage growth in 2023, and we believe wage growth will now slow,” Goldman Sachs economists said in a note Tuesday. It is happening.”

Overall, prices of services – including restaurants, transportation and leisure – rose 0.7% in January compared with the previous month. This was 148% of the total monthly increase in prices (0.3%).

What kind of food items became expensive?

Fresh vegetables have started becoming expensive.

Prices of this food category increased by 2.4% last month. The most notable increase was for tomatoes, whose price was 4.6% higher in January compared to December.

There are two related factors behind that increase, said Timothy Richards, chair of the School of Agribusiness at Arizona State University.

Tomato prices were very low in 2022, making increases in the following months look very high. Richards explains, because farmers couldn’t sell tomatoes for as much money, they started allocating more space to more profitable products.

“With high prices, wait a few months and the problem will fix itself,” he told CNN.

Of all the items and categories tracked by the CPI, prices for still-frozen juices and beverages rose the most over the past month and year. On a monthly basis, prices rose 9.9%, and rose 29% in the 12 months ending in January. This can likely be attributed to weather – especially hurricanes – as well as devastating citrus diseases.

what is cheaper

In contrast, ham and canned fish and seafood experienced the largest price declines of all food categories included in the CPI.

Ham prices fell 3.1% last month, and fish and seafood prices fell 2.9%.

However, on an annual basis, the price of eggs recorded the largest decline (-28.6%) among all CPI categories. This situation may not last much longer, with egg prices rising 3.4% from December last month as bird flu hit the sector again.

Lettuce (-11.7%) and apples (-8.9%) ranked second and third in terms of the largest annual food price declines.