Rita Ora makes a special announcement and sensitizes fans after disclosing details about her new album – Metropolitana FM

news from Rita Ora? YES! The singer announced the release of her third studio album, titled “You & I”, for July 14th!

+ Comedy or drama? Rita Ora releases tragicomic video for new hit “You Only Love Me”

“My third album ‘YOU & I’ will be released on JULY 14th. This album really means a lot to me – it’s like my journal for the last few years, it’s my sound and it just feels so true to me and who I am today. Welcome to the new era, RO3 is coming. Enjoy my love story for you! ”, Communicated the pop muse through a post on her Instagram.

Rita Ora releases single from the album “You & I”

Rita Ora took advantage and launched at the end of January the clip of the first single present on the album “You & I“, that is called “You Only Love Me”, and follows the already known pop and romantic sound of the singer’s musical works.

“With ‘You Only Love Me‘ is what I’m preparing for my next album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life. Learning to leave the past behind and open the way to new experiences was an important process for me to the point that I wanted to document it through my music. The journey has not always been easy, but I came out of it stronger and full of love, in a way I never thought possible”, said Ritinha.

The comic – and also tragic – clip features the pop muse getting ready for her wedding. However, not everything goes as planned! The music video features several guest appearances by famous artists such as Lindsay Lohan, Kristen Stewart, Jodie Turner-Smith, Addison Rae, chelsea handler It is Sharon Stone. Check out more details here!

