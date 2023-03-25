Rita Ora stars in the wedding in the video for “You Only Love Me”

She came back! After a brief hiatus and the announcement that preparations for her new album have already begun, Rita Ora cheered fans with the release of the single “You Only Love Me”, which arrived with a vibrant and cheerful clip. There’s more… the singer has cast a heavyweight cast with the actresses’ special appearances Lindsay Lohan, Kristen Stewart, Jodie Turner-Smith, Addison Rae, Chelsea Handler It is Sharon Stone.

Rita Ora prepared a real movie to promote the single “You Only Love Me”. In it, the star is in the greatest mood of love and officially getting ready for your wedding day, probably focusing on the rumors who claimed that she would have started a marriage with the film director, Taika Waititiinformation that was confirmed later by the couple.

The clip starts with Taika’s voice and walks through the special moments that surround a marriage ceremony. Directed by Charlie Sarsfield and inspired by “Alice in Wonderland” and for the movie “Perfect women”the visual accompanies the marriage of a person, experienced by the artist, where everything goes wrong until a kind of fairy godmother appears, lived by Sharon Stone. The film then ends with Rita and her four bridesmaids looking scared at a castle in flames.

“With ‘You Only Love Me’ is what I’m preparing for my next album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life. Learning to leave the past behind and open the way to new experiences was an important process for me to the point that I wanted to document it through my music. The journey has not always been easy, but I came out of it stronger and full of love than I ever thought possible.”, said Rita.

It is worth noting that the single marks the beginning of work with your new albumwhich has not yet name or release date disclosed. Anxious?

