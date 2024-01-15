Rite Aid will close more than 70 pharmacies in the United States

Some Rite Aid pharmacies in the United States are closing this year. This company is one of the most important companies in the country but till last year it was in bankruptcy proceedings.



In years past, the company was headquartered in East Pennsboro Township and is currently based in downtown Philadelphia. Last October, Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

With this measure, the firm started making several adjustments to its assets, in order to reduce a part of its debt. One of the most affected states will be Pennsylvania, as 43 centers are set to close.

Rite Aid managers are systematically controlling economic operations to provide adequate service to users.

The actions implemented by the company include closing stores so that judicial authorities can verify the reduction of rental expenses.

Other affected states

In recent months, Rite Aid has confirmed that it will stop selling its products at 380 locations.

In the state of California, suspensions have been announced in Lakewood, San Diego, Needles, North Hollywood, Fontana, Livermore, Hemet, Westminster and Studio City.

There are also facilities in other parts that will not continue operations, such as Tustin, Susanville, Redlands, Moreno Valley, Simi Valley, La Crescenta and Los Angeles.

In the state of Connecticut, sales in Milford will be affected and a Harrington facility in Delaware will cease operations.

Idaho will have difficulties in Boise and Maryland has Cambridge and Baltimore, two cities that will be left without commercialization. Bedford and Revere, which belong to the state of Massachusetts, will not have Rite Aid offers.

Outlets in Howell and Midland in Michigan will remain closed, while outlets in Milford and Franklin in New Hampshire will remain closed. Other states that will have problems are New York, Ohio, Oregon, Virginia and Washington.



