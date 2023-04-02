RMR Americas: A team drops out of the tournament at the last minute

A few days before the start of the RMR of the Americas, a team confirmed that it will be low for the tournament and BLAST has already announced the replacement.

The most important CS:GO tournament of the year is approaching and the participants will begin to be defined during the next week. This Saturday, BLAST.tv announced that one of the RMR Américas teams reported their withdrawal from the tournament and the replacement has already been determined. Here at CodigoEsports we tell you who will take his place and the reasons for this decision.

Recently, Valve announced that the Paris Major, organized by BLAST.tv, would be the last tournament of its kind played in CS:GO. Starting in 2024, the Copenhagen Major and this will be played directly in Counter-Strike 2, which was recently introduced. Therefore, no team wants to miss this great event and they will soon seek their place in the corresponding qualifiers. However, the North American organization, Detonate, announced its removal from the RMR of Americas due to “circumstances beyond their control.”

Due to circumstances outside of DETONATE’s control, we will unfortunately not be attending the BLAST Americas RMR. This is due to the notion that we are unable to field a second emergency sub for @brett_csgo as per Valve’s rulings. — DETONATE (@ggDetonate) March 31, 2023

Unfortunately, we will not be attending the BLAST Americas RMR. This is because we can’t come up with a second emergency stand-in for brett, per Valve’s rules.” explained the Detonate statement. In turn, BLAST also spoke about the situation, clarifying that the North American team made a request to use another substitute, which was denied. Therefore, Detonate will not be in the Americas RMR and will be replaced by Evil Geniuses. The reason for this is that the latter was the next set in the qualifying line that drifted from the North American Closed Qualifier to the RMR.

Definitely, Evil Geniuses will take Detonate’s place and will be able to fight for the pass to the Paris Major. The RMR of Americas will take place from April 6 to 9 and will have the participation of BESTIA, this being the only Argentine team in the tournament. It should be noted that the competition will award a total of 5 tickets for the Major.