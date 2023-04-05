RMR Americas: Day, time and rival for the debut of BESTIA

BESTIA is the only Argentine team that will play the RMR of the Americas and here we leave you the day and time for its debut in the tournament.

The CS:GO Major, to be held in Paris Franceis getting closer and the classifieds will be defined in the coming days. The RMR of the Americas begins on April 6 and in CodigoEsports we leave you the day and time for the debut of BEAST in the tournament. The team led by Luken is the only Argentine representative in the competition.

Little by little, we approached the BLAST.tv Major in Paris, which It will be the last tournament of this nature played in CS:GO. As we all know, the next Major will be in 2024 and it will be played in Counter-Strike 2, which was announced by Valve recently. Of course, no one wants to miss the appointment that promises to be historic and the participants will be defined soon. In it RMR of AmericasBESTIA is the only Argentine representative and in CodigoEsports we review the day and time for his debut. The team made up of Luken, Noktse, deco, luchov and meyern will be measured before Nouns in his first match.

After the change of format, which is due to the reduction of quotas to the Major for Americas, the first game took on much greater relevance. In short, teams that lose two games will be eliminated from the tournament. Therefore, the match against Nouns will be key to BEAST’s aspirations in the standings. This match will be held April 6 from 2:30 p.m. /15:30 /16:30 /17:30 . In the event of a victory, the Argentines will face another winning team and that duel will also be the best of 1. On the contrary, a loss will mean that their next match will be the best of 3 and one more loss will mean elimination.

In short, BEAST will start his journey this Thursday to get a ticket to the Major, just like 9z did in Antwerp and Rio. If you want to follow the action of the tournament, you can do it through the following link. The RMR de Américas will take place in Monterrey, Mexico, from April 6 to 9 and will award 5 spots for the Major.